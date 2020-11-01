Ladies and gentlemen, this year Halloween and the scariest night of the year are gone. Now the period that will lead us towards Christmas begins, which are now only a few weeks away. In November 2020 the eyes of technology enthusiasts are particularly focused on the world of video games, given the arrival of nextgen consoles and new video cards from NVIDIA and AMD. On the contrary, net of the releases already announced (especially in the medium / high range), the smartphone market begins to enter in that period in which the focus is more on promotions than on new releases. In any case, this unpredictable world is always able to provide us with some surprises, as demonstrated by the recent arrival of Realme 7 and the announcement of OnePlus Nord N100, vivo Y20s, vivo Y11s, OPPO A53 / A53s and Samsung Galaxy M11. In short, if for the next few weeks there is some sense that the market could take a “break” (but never say never in this sector), the past ones have “fleshed out” the market properly. Let’s go, therefore, to analyze what they are the best Android smartphones under 200 euros in November 2020, reminding you that the prices taken into consideration are those of Amazon Italy and the producers.

Realme 7

Between a “heavy” release and the other, especially in the high-end, you may not have given the right attention to Realme 7 (not to be confused with its more expensive variant, or the Pro model). Our review will arrive shortly on these pages, but we can already tell you that it is one of the best smartphones in this price range. Realme 7 finds its main strengths in a great screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, in the performance able to convince the average user, in the good autonomy, in a decent photographic department, in the complete software compartment, in the 30W recharge and in the connectivity department that includes triple slot (Dual nanoSIM + microSD), audio jack for headphones, NFC, 4G LTE and Bluetooth 5.0.

Too bad only for a design that is not the most successful, for some flaws on the video and night photos, for a thickness that is not the most contained and for a hole for the camera that is too large for our tastes. In any case, understand that the strengths in this case are worth more than the weak ones. The device is sold at a starting price of 179.90 euros on Amazon Italy (4 / 64GB). There is also another variant available, namely the 6 / 64GB one, which costs 194 euros on Amazon. We are instead testing the 8 / 128GB model, which in Italy costs 259.99 euros (it can be found through a well-known electronics chain). In any case, the “base” is the same and therefore the opinions on the device are identical for all versions. Stay tuned to these pages for the full review (coming soon).

Redmi Note 9 / Redmi Note 9S

If there is a range of smartphones that needs no introduction in this price range, that is definitely Redmi Note 9. Xiaomi has done a great job and by now everyone knows this family of devices. The model we have tried properly is the “basic variant” of Redmi Note 9, or the 3 / 64GB one that is sold for 153.99 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers. The smartphone gives its best thanks to the good screen, the photographic sector that does not disappoint expectations, the excellent autonomy, the complete software department and to the complete connectivity sector, among other things, NFC and 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones. If you are looking for more information on the device, you can find it by consulting our review of Redmi Note 9.

In any case, as indeed for any self-respecting smartphone, there are some weaknesses. In this case there are performances that are not exactly the highest, some smudges such as a not entirely pleasant contrast by setting the display brightness to high levels. For the rest, Redmi Note 9 is a smartphone with a good quality / price ratio, which can appeal to those who appreciate this series of devices. If you are not used to making payments with your smartphone, you could instead consider the variant without NFC, or Redmi Note 9s, which offers better performance and costs 195.56 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (6 / 128GB).

OPPO A52

Despite the recent arrival of OPPO A53 / A53s, which have a display with increased refresh rate but with “only” HD + resolution, OPPO A52 remains among the most interesting choices in this price range. In fact, what some people are looking for under 200 euros is a solid device with good autonomy and OPPO’s solution is able to satisfy that type of user as it should. For a cost of 149 euros on Amazon Italy (4 / 64GB), you can take home a smartphone with one 5000mAh battery, a good screen, a decent audio sector, a connectivity department that includes triple slots, NFC and USB Type-C and a photographic compartment able to convince the average user, despite there being some smudges in terms of selfies and photos nocturnal.

The performance is not exactly at the top, but count that in this case there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor (and not Snapdragon 460 like on A53 / A53s). In short, in our view, OPPO A52 remains the most interesting device of the Chinese company in this price range. For more details, you can take a look at our OPPO A52 review.

Market Choice: Samsung Galaxy A20s

Samsung continues to dominate almost undisputed the ranking of Amazon Italy’s Bestsellers smartphones through some low cost devices. This month, the best-selling smartphone turns out to be Samsung Galaxy A20s. The power of the brand in this case seems to have played an important role, but also the price of just 131 euros through resellers (3 / 32GB) is probably a good incentive to buy. In any case, it is a smartphone that certainly does not stand out for its performance, nor for the display. The photographic sector is average, while the connectivity department has USB Type-C 2.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n 2.4 GHz, but lacks NFC.

Its greatest strengths, in addition to the particularly low price, are the fairly small size compared to the standards towards which the market is moving (the smartphone is not small, however, but other devices have now reached other dimensions) and the presence of one 4000mAh battery, which guarantees good autonomy. For the rest, it is a smartphone without infamy or praise, but many users are getting along well with the device, so it is right to give it a space in this ranking.

The best Android smartphones coming or announced: from OnePlus Nord N100 to Honor 10X Lite

After having given you our advice and treated the “choice of the market”, it is time to analyze the Android smartphones already available, but not properly tested by critics, and those arriving in the near future. We had already covered devices like TCL 10 SE, Wiko View 5, Moto G9 Play and Nokia 5.3 last month. The last few weeks have then seen the announcement of smartphones such as OnePlus Nord N100 (199 euros), OPPO A53 / A53s (starting from 179 euros), vivo Y20s (179 euros), vivo Y11s (149 euros) and Samsung Galaxy M11 (169.90 euros), all devices that may be of interest to you. In particular, we advise you to take a look at the announcement news of OnePlus Nord N100, as well as that of the arrival of vivo in Italy. Also, you may be interested in learning more about Galaxy M11. As for the next arrivals in this price range, however, it is rumored that Honor is preparing to announce its Honor 10X Lite, which could cost less than 200 euros, even for our country. There are already important clues regarding his arrival in Italy, but we do not yet know when. We’ll see.