The best Android smartphones under 200 euros in October 2020

The month of Halloween has also arrived in this atypical 2020, so we are about to approach the Christmas season (two months can be considered as “we are almost there”?). In any case, the smartphone market is not giving up even as a joke and is giving fans an interesting device after another. Of course, the range below 200 euros winks at those who have no particular claims, if not those related to a smartphone capable of completing the daily basic operations without too many problems, but these are devices capable of convince the average user all round. In the last few weeks there have been gods major arrivals, such as POCO X3 NFC, a device capable of changing the concept of “low cost smartphones”, and interesting announcements such as the Samsung Galaxy M11. In short, the models to be analyzed are not lacking even this month. Let’s go, therefore, to take stock of the situation, reminding you that the prices taken into consideration are only those of Amazon Italy and the producers’ sites.

Redmi Note 9 / Redmi Note 9S

The range of Redmi Note 9 smartphones does not need any particular presentation. The model that we have had the opportunity to test properly is the “basic variant” of Redmi Note 9, the 3 / 64GB one which is sold for 157.96 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers. The smartphone finds its greatest strengths in the good screen, in the photographic sector able to satisfy the average user, in the excellent autonomy, in the complete software sector and in the connectivity department that does not disappoint, given that both NFC and audio jacks are present 3.5mm for headphones. For all the details of the case, you can refer to our Redmi Note 9 review. check by raising the display brightness to maximum. Redmi Note 9 is still an interesting smartphone, also by virtue of its low price. If, on the other hand, you are among those who do not need NFC but want better performance, there is Redmi Note 9s, a device that is sold for 195 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (4 / 64GB).

OPPO A52

What many people are looking for in this price range is good battery life as well as a solid device. If you are looking for such a device, OPPO A52 could represent what you are looking for. In fact, against a price of 159.90 euros on Amazon Italy (4 / 64GB), you can take home a smartphone with one 5000mAh battery, a good screen, a decent audio compartment, a complete connectivity compartment (there is no shortage of triple slot, NFC and USB Type-C) and a photographic compartment that can convince the average user, although it is not perfect on the selfie and night photos side. For the rest, the performances are not the best, but generally those who aim at this price range are not too demanding from this point of view. For more information, you can refer to our OPPO A52 review.

Realme 6

If you are among those who have tried the fluidity of 90 Hz of the screen compared to the classic 60 Hz and you want to switch to a smartphone of this type without spending too much, Realme 6 could do for you. Currently, the price of the device is set at 188 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (4 / 64GB).

In addition to the aforementioned display, the smartphone gives its best in good performance, in the complete software department, in charging at 30W and in the connectivity sector which includes everything that users generally look for under 200 euros (there is no shortage of triple slot, NFC and USB Type-C). For the rest, Realme 6 is not a perfect device: there are several flaws in terms of the photographic sector and the autonomy is not exactly the best, also due to the high refresh rate. Despite this, Realme 6 is definitely a smartphone that deserves a place in this ranking.

Market Choice: Samsung Galaxy A21s

After our advice, it’s time to take a look at the ranking of Amazon Italy Bestsellers smartphones, in order to understand which is the most purchased device on the aforementioned platform in this price range. In the last period our compatriots are aiming at Samsung Galaxy A21s, a device that is sold at a price of 149.99 euros through resellers (3 / 32GB). It is a smartphone announced in May 2020, which gives its best in good cameras, in the excellent autonomy guaranteed by the 5000 mAh battery and in the complete connectivity sector (Dual SIM, NFC, USB Type-C and audio jack are in place). However, there are several flaws: there is no support for Samsung Pay (only Google Pay), the performance is not exactly at the top, the audio sector is not the best and the IPS screen is not entirely convincing. In any case, many people are getting along well with this model, so you might want to check it out.

Upcoming Arrivals and Announcements: TCL 10 SE to POCO X3 NFC

We have now entered the final part of the year and companies in the sector are launching several interesting models. In fact, in recent weeks the announcement of the Wiko View 5 series has arrived. Then there is TCL 10 SE, announced at the end of August 2020, which has already dropped below 200 euros online. For example, the smartphone can be purchased 151.38 euros (4 / 128GB). There was no shortage of new announcements from HMD Global, which include Nokia 5.3, Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4. There was also the reveal of other Motorola devices, such as Moto G9 Play and Moto E7 Plus. At Samsung, however, the Galaxy M11 was announced. These are all devices that we have not had the opportunity, for the moment at least, to try out properly, but you might be interested in taking a look at them.

We then have the POCO X3 NFC, arrived like a bolt from the blue on the market. This is a particularly good smartphone, which cost 199 euros in the first hours of sale. Now, however, the cost has gone to € 229.90, which is why we have decided not to include it among the positions of the ranking. If you want to learn more about this model, you will find everything in our POCO X3 NFC review. In addition, the Realme 7 range will soon arrive, which could place one of its devices under 200 euros. Not sure, but we’ll see (In India the starting price is 14,999 rupees, or about 175 euros at the current exchange rate).