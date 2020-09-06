The best Android smartphones under 200 euros in September 2020

We have reached the month of September also in this “cryptic” 2020. In the month of August, the smartphone market has “relaxed” a bit, despite the fact that there have been no shortage of weight announcements (but not at the usual rhythms). This means that there are no particular news regarding the market range under 200 euros, however, there are very interesting models on the way and there are also the usual price changes. In short, even this month the models to be examined are not lacking. We remind you that the prices taken into consideration are only those present on Amazon Italy or on the official portals of the producers.

OPPO A52

If you are looking for a cheap device with a good battery, OPPO A52 could be for you. Against a price of 164 euros on Amazon Italy (4 / 64GB), you can buy a recently released smartphone (it has only a few months behind it) with one 5000mAh battery. However, this is not the only strength of the device, given that we find a good screen, an audio sector that does not disappoint expectations, a fairly complete connectivity sector (triple slot, NFC and USB Type-C are in their place) and overall good photographic performance in contexts with good brightness. For the rest, the performances are not exactly at the top but they are good for the average user who usually points to this price range, then we find some flaws on the selfie and night photos. For more details, we advise you to consult our review of OPPO A52, in which we analyzed the product at 360 degrees.

Realme 6

Realme 6 is a device that has an important feature in this price range: a display with increased refresh rate, equal to 90 Hz. The latter guarantees a fluidity that is difficult to find in the other models sold under 200 euros. In case you are wondering, the smartphone can be purchased for 194 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (4 / 64GB).

As for the other strengths of the device, we find good performance, a renewed software compared to the past, a 30W recharge and a connectivity department that does not “forget” the main requests of users in this price range (there are triple slot, NFC and USB Type-C). Unfortunately there are some photographic smudges and the autonomy is not among the best. However, Realme 6 can certainly be an interesting choice for those who want to aim for the fluidity offered by 90 Hz.

TCL Plex

Arrived in Italy in the last months of 2019, TCL Plex is a smartphone that in reality there hasn’t been much talk, probably also because of its initial price of 299.99 euros, which placed it in a range full of devices ” fierce “. However, the passing of the months has caused the price of the smartphone to drop considerably, bringing it to the current 187 euros requested by Amazon Italy retailers (6 / 128GB). For all the relevant information, we refer you to our review of TCL Plex.

The main strengths of this model are to be found in the excellent screen, in the autonomy that does not disappoint expectations, in the constructive solidity and in the complete connectivity sector (there is no shortage of NFC, 3.5mm audio jack for headphones and Bluetooth 5.0). The photographic department is average, as is the performance. Too bad also for the absence of Widevine L1 (only contained in SD on platforms like Prime Video and Netflix) and for a slightly “slippery” backcover. In short, although it is not a perfect product, at this price it could be interesting to take a look at it.

Market choice: Redmi Note 9S

The Redmi Note 9 family of devices certainly needs no introduction. It is in fact no coincidence that Redmi Note 9S is the best-selling device in this price range, according to the ranking of Amazon Italy’s Bestsellers smartphones. In particular, to fall below the “psychological barrier” of 200 euros is the Glacier White coloring, which costs 197.07 euros through retailers on Amazon Italy (6 / 128GB). This is the more powerful variant of the smartphone, which we recall does not have NFC (unlike other models in this range). For the rest, the smartphone gives its best in good autonomy, good display and performance that does not disappoint expectations. The photographic sector is average. In addition to the absence of NFC, charging is not the fastest. In any case, there are many users who are happy with this model, so it might interest you to keep an eye on it.

Upcoming Arrivals and Announcements: POCO X3 NFC to Realme 7

As mentioned at the beginning, the last few weeks have not seen any particular news in this price range. Among the announcements already made we mention Nokia 5.3, a smartphone that is already on sale at a price below 200 euros but which does not seem to have particularly convinced critics, and the Wiko View5 range, consisting of View5 and View5 Pro. For all the details on these models, we advise you to consult the announcement of the series. As for the upcoming arrivals, some rumors describe a possible “aggressive” price for POCO X3 NFC, a device that will be announced in a few days: the 7 September 2020. It is unclear whether this model will keep below 200 euros, but we’ll see. For the rest, Realme has revealed that it will soon bring the Realme 7 range to Europe, which in India has a starting price of 14,999 rupees, or about 173 euros at current exchange rates. We just have to wait for more information.