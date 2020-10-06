Tech NewsAppsLatest news

The best app to customize the Samsung Galaxy arrives in Spain: Good Lock is now available, still without modules

By Brian Adam
0
3
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

At last: Good Lock expands its borders to reach Europe, Spain included. The extreme customization app is now available on the Samsung Store and can be downloaded, but the installation modules are not yet operational. Hopefully Samsung will allow them to download soon.

If you have been using a Samsung Galaxy for a while, you probably know a very popular Samsung application that, however, was available in a very limited way: Good Lock. This app offers a huge collection of customizations, a range of possibilities that was left out of most users, such as the Spanish. There are ways to install the modules, such as using an app like Nice Lock, but it will never be the same as the original Good Lock. Well, we have good news: it is now available in the Spanish Samsung Store. Although at the moment it does not offer modules.

Good Lock already in the Spanish Samsung Store

Samsung Good Lock

Good Lock has always been the object of desire, especially after Samsung resumed development to push customization almost to the extreme in the Samsung Galaxy. With Good Lock you can change the interface design, create your own animated wallpapers, vary the behavior of multitasking and even make the use of the S Pen much more personal. All of this will soon be available to Spanish users.

You already know the good news: Good Lock is in the Spanish Samsung Store, so you can download it directly to your Galaxy by clicking on this link on your mobile (or searching for Good Lock in the store). And the bad news is that, at least for now, Good Lock cannot connect to servers in Spanish territory, so we will have to wait until Samsung officially activates the download of the customization modules. This implies that Good Lock is useless at the moment: it neither gives access to the download of said modules nor does it allow them to be managed if they have been installed as Apk files.

Samsung Good Lock Good Lock is available, but modules cannot be downloaded yet

The app has appeared today as available, so surely Samsung has begun its deployment in Europe without having activated the application functionalities yet. It’s only a matter of time: if you have a Samsung Galaxy go downloading Good Lock and checking the moment when the modules are already operational.

