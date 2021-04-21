the best applications to make videos with photos on android

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Do you want to create original videos by putting together several photos? If the collages fell short, and you want to upload your compositions to Instagram Stories or TikTok, we have gathered for you the best Android applications with which to create videos from your photos. You can even add music to your creations.

Photographs are very good to leave a moment immortalized, but there is nothing like a video to better express everything that comes to mind. Even if, Why not combine both multimedia elements? Said and done: you can make videos with your photos directly on your Android mobile and with the help of a few apps. We have chosen the best ones for you.

The one you probably have: Google Photos

Surely you already have this application installed. So why not use it? With photos you not only have a careful gallery and a backup tool, you also have a photo editor, video editor, Google Photos lets you create originals collages And, as is necessary in this article, you can also make videos of your photos.

To use this feature of Google Photos you must open the application and follow these steps:

Click on the bottom tab of ‘Search’.

Go down to the ‘Creations’ section and select ‘Movies’.

Choose ‘Movies’ and then click on ‘Create Movie’.

Select a predefined theme or choose ‘New Movie’ to create it from scratch.

Select the photos you want to put in your video. You can select a maximum of 50 (you can even add videos).

(you can even add videos). Click on ‘Create’ and Google Photos will create a video interleaving all the content. You can manually select the appearance of the photos, you also have the option to incorporate music with music note icon.

Once you click on ‘Save’ your video will go to the Movies collection. From there you can share it, download it and even publish it on platforms like Instagram.

Google Photos Developer: Google

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Photography

The free and super complete: GoPro Quik

We really like this application not only for its quality and its results, but also because it is free and has no ads. Its developer is GoPro, the famous brand of sports cameras. But you don’t have to have one of their products, or even sign up for GoPro: Quik allows you to make videos of your photos with nothing more than your Android.

Once you download GoPro Quik, click on the bottom icon of the gallery and go to the top tab of ‘Phone’. Select the photos and videos you want, click on the lower icon of the clapperboard and edit the clip as you prefer. You can apply themes, intros, music, make effects, cuts… Then save the result and export it to the phone: you already have the video of your photos.

GoPro Quik: Photo and Video Editor Developer: Gopro

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Video applications

The most professional: Adobe Premiere Rush

Having the last name ‘Premiere’ already indicates that Adobe put special care in this video application, not in vain almost professional footage can be achieved on Android mobiles. Of course, with several drawbacks: Adobe Premiere Rush requires a subscription (10 euros per month or be subscribed to an Adobe plan, with free trial), it is not valid for all phones (they must be powerful) and it can be too complete for the task we seek.

If you decided to try Adobe Premiere Rush, you can create your videos from images in the gallery: just select them from the ‘Photos’ or ‘Photos and video’ section. Choose the content you want, give the video a name and go to the edit with ‘Create’. There you can select effects, rearrange the photos and even put voice or music by pressing the ‘+’. When you’re done, click on the top share icon and export your video.

Adobe Premiere Rush – Video Editor Developer: Adobe

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Video applications

Extra: your gallery app

Often there is no need to go to the download of applications to perform tasks since your own Android gives you the solution thanks to its custom layer. Not all of these layers allow you to create videos from photos, but a good majority do.

Samsung One UI. The Samsung gallery allows you to create videos: just select the images you want, click on the menu, on ‘Create’ and, finally, on ‘Video’. The gallery will put together a movie for you in seconds.

Huawei EMUI. As with Samsung, the Huawei (and Honor) gallery allows you to translate photos into videos by simply selecting the content, clicking on the menu and creating a video (bottom, where the light bulb). The result is quite good.