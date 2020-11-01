The best applications to watch YouTube on mobile that are not the official application

If you are not convinced by the official YouTube application for Android, you will always have the alternative applications . With them you can do the same: watch YouTube videos on your mobile, sometimes with some extra functions that are either not in the official application or are limited to YouTube Premium subscribers .

They are in most cases unofficial YouTube applications , useful if you do not like the YouTube application but you do want to continue accessing its content, as well as if you have a mobile without Google services, such as a Huawei with HMS or a ROM that does not include them.

YouTube Go

YouTube Go is an official YouTube application, although the light version . It is available on Google Play, although limited to some regions, although it can be downloaded and installed from its APK without problems.

With YouTube Go you can’t just do the same thing as with YouTube, but the basics are there: watch videos. The most characteristic feature of YouTube Go is that it allows you to download videos to watch later , without the need for an Internet connection.

NewPipe

NewPipe is possibly the most famous unofficial YouTube client. It has the advantage that you do not need Google services , or log in of any kind, in addition to being quite similar to the experience of the official application.

NewPipe is frequently updated with news and has basically everything you could ask for in a YouTube player: it is lightweight, it can play videos in the background and on a floating screen and, despite not requiring a login, it allows you to subscribe and create playlists.

YouTube Vanced

If you want the YouTube app, but with a few tweaks, that’s exactly YouTube Vanced. Its installation is somewhat more complicated than other alternatives, as you need to download the installer and install Vanced MicroG, a miniclon of Google services.

YouTube Vanced differs from the official application in that it has an AMOLED dark mode, gesture controls, more customization options and a curious sponsored content block , with which you can skip the video intro to go to the content, similar to Pass Intro from Netflix.

BG Player

BGPlayer, formerly known as iTube, is one of the few alternative YouTube apps that has managed to survive on Google Play. This time around, it’s a music-centric YouTube player .

The main reason for BG Player is that it allows you to continue playing music in the background or a floating window, as well as to create “radio stations” based on music genres or songs.

Flytube

Flytube is not a complete YouTube player, but rather a plugin for the official application. With this app what you can do is open YouTube links in a floating window , instead of in the official application.

Best of all, this floating window continues to play while you use other applications or even if you lock your mobile, although this also depends on the mobile’s energy saving policy and how restrictive it is.