The best apps for cat lovers

If you like cats, you should know that there are countless mobile applications that will make your life with your feline easier … or at least, that will entertain you for hours with content related to these animals that are the kings of the Internet.

Cats are the most popular animals on the Internet

There are numerous social networks for animal lovers – even some for flirting and meeting other people who also have pets – and it is even estimated that 10% of cats have an open profile managed by their owners on Facebook, Instagram or even , most recently, on TikTok.

But if in addition to sharing the best photos of your michi you want to receive the best information to give him his care, or fill your mobile phone with games that make the pussycat have fun, don’t miss this list of recommended applications for cat lovers:

-Meowtalk. It is an application recently launched by a former Amazon engineer and a team of developers, which, through the use of Artificial Intelligence, is capable – supposedly – of translating what your cat wants to tell you when it meows.

Basically it analyzes 9 types of meow and 9 meanings, but for it to start working you will have to record at least five sounds of your animal for the app to start processing them. It is free for iOS and Android, although it includes paid features, such as when accessing the meow history.

-Miwuki. If you are looking for a new playmate and want to rescue a kitten from an uncertain future, you can go to any animal shelter or download the Miwuki app, where you will find dozens of pets that are waiting for someone to adopt them. It is free for both iOS and Android.

-Cat Fishing 2. If you are hooked on mobile games but also want your cat to enjoy with your tablet or mobile phone, you can download the game Cat Fishing 2, which has just been released for free for both iOS and Android.

With very simple mechanics, some fish appear on the screen swimming that the cat must catch. Remember that it is for your cat to play, not for you, that in the comments of the application stores there are users who complain about its “extreme simplicity”.

-11 pets. It is an app that you can use with any pet, which you create your own profile and monitor all your needs: vaccination, internal and external deworming, the state of their teeth … It is free and available for iOS and Android.

-How to take care of your cat. An essential app for anyone who starts taking care of their pet, with videos, tips, tricks … to improve their diet, understand if they suffer from any disease, teach them to behave or simply play with them. Download it now for free for your Android mobile.

