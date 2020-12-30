The best apps to congratulate the New Year 2021

- Advertisement -

Finally. At last this year is so tremendously negative and, although the arrival of 2021 will not solve all the unpleasant situations that may be living – coronavirus among them – the truth is that we must look at the new year with all the possible optimism.

We have already recommended some of the best messages that you can send through WhatsApp to congratulate the new year to your family and friends (if you want to send the same to all your contacts here we will tell you how without having to make a group), but now We are going to tell you some free mobile applications that you can use to create your own congratulations for the end of the year 2021, and thus send your best wishes in a fun way to all those people with whom you will not be able to spend these holidays in person.

-Happy New Year 2021: It is an application that is available both for iOS as for Android, in which you will find specific greeting cards for the New Year 2021. There are models in many languages: Spanish, French, Italian, English… and even Russian.

-Happy New Year 2021 Cards GIF: Another app, also free and also for iOS and Android, which includes personalized postcards for the year 2021. In this case, it is focused on creating GIF files, although it also includes images to congratulate the new year.

-Countdown to 2021: If what you want is to create a countdown to see how much is left for 2021, in this application for android and to iOS you can do it very easily.

-2021 New Year Photo Frames Greetings Wishes: Another app with which you can add Christmas effects to any photograph that you have saved on your mobile. Includes text, images, stickers, colors … and lots of parties to send that personalized greeting to your loved ones. It is available for both iOS as for Android for free.

