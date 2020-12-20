The best apps to create Christmas greetings and postcards

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

This year many Christmas family gatherings will not be able to be held in person and it will be necessary to resort to making video calls through tools such as Zoom, WhatsApp, Messenger, Google Meet … But that will not prevent thousands of Christmas greetings from being sent by instant messaging. and on social media.

With the help of these apps, you will be able to create Christmas postcards and send them digitally to your loved ones

The problem is that year after year, congratulations, messages and memes are repeated, so for this Christmas to surprise you with your creativity, we have prepared a list with the best apps to create original Christmas cards and cards:

-Merry Christmas Happy New Year 2021 Cards-Frames: This application is available on Android and can be used to create very creative Christmas cards. It has elements to add to the images you choose, and you can select frames, stickers and backgrounds with messages that you can customize to your liking. When you finish your greeting, you can send it directly from the app by instant messaging or share it on social networks.

-Christmas Photo Frames, Effects & Cards Art: is a mobile application available for iOS and Android with which you can create Christmas postcards with frames, colors and typical elements of these holidays. It has more than 500 templates designed for Christmas. You just have to choose one of them and customize it to your liking and then share it on social networks. With this app you can even create a wallpaper for each of your WhatsApp chats with Christmas designs.

-Christmas Photo Frames: with this application you can create your own Christmas cards and send them to your loved ones. It has a wide variety of frame designs, where you just have to place the photo you want to share. You have functions to apply filters, add text, stickers, decorative elements and much more. Only available on Android mobile devices.

-Santa Yourself – Your Face in a Christmas VideoWhy send static Christmas cards if you can put on a virtual show with this application. You can create a music video show, singing songs on a Christmas stage and customize each character in the video with the face of a family member or friend. It can be downloaded and used on computers with an iOS or Android operating system.

-PiP Christmas Camera New Year photo frame 2020: with this app you can create postcards or Christmas cards by uploading your own photos and adding Christmas motifs. You can create a single scene or a collage of photos, and enhance them with editing tools that allow you to add effects, stickers, Christmas elements, and much more. When you finish, you can share the creation by mail, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter …

-Xmas Dance – 3D Christmas Celebrations: with this app you can recreate Christmas scenes in a video with 3D effects in which your face -or that of a family member or friend- will become the protagonist against a very Christmas background. The app is available to download on iOS and Android,

-PNP – Portable North Pole– With this mobile app, available on iOS and Android, you can have Santa send a personalized message to someone else and surprise them this Christmas.

.