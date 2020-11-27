The best apps to create logos

Logos are images that are the brand’s business card: symbols that allow users to mistakenly identify a company. The best logos such as IBM, Cocacola, Visa, Mastercard, Google, Apple or Microsoft are known all over the world and it is not necessary to see the brand name to identify them with it.

With these applications it is possible to create logos for a brand without having knowledge of graphic design and for free.

The logos, beyond serving as an identifier, must contribute something else. Some logos allow users to identify a brand with a series of values ​​and create “brand awareness”, that is, they allow the brand and its products to always be in the user’s mind (top of mind). On the other hand, if mistakes are made when designing logos, they can destroy your company’s reputation.

Creating a logo is the job of graphic designers. These professionals have the ability to understand the personality of a brand and translate it into a simple, visual design capable of transmitting all these characteristics at a glance. However, many professionals find it impossible to access a design service or simply prefer to do it on their own. For them, there are a number of applications on the market that allow create logos quickly and easily, without the need for advanced design knowledge.

-Canva: Canva is a graphic design application for browsers. With it it is possible to make a wide variety of designs (posters, infographics, covers for social networks…), and among them it has a tool focused on creating a logo. Canva offers a “drag and drop” design, that is, it allows you to select elements and drag them to combine them by layers, changing colors, typography, transparencies …

-Logaster: Another free online tool, although to download the logo in HD you will have to pay $ 9.99 (Although it can be downloaded for free with a watermark). To create the logo you must enter the name of the brand and select a business category, below is a series of designs to select the one you like best. Once selected, it can be edited by changing colors, fonts, etc. and finish.

-Genie logo: Another tool to create online logos and that works in a similar way to the previous tool. By entering the company name and category, the tool offers a number of designs to choose from. When choosing one of the designs, we will also have a series of options to edit and customize the logo by adjusting the size, color, font or adding more elements.

-Free Logo Design: A free brand logo creation tool that lets you choose from a number of existing templates and use Free Logo Design’s internal editor to customize the logo to your liking. Once editing is complete, the file can be downloaded and used anywhere.

-Free Logo Services: Freelogoservices.es is a free online tool that, by entering the company name and category, offers a series of designs to choose from. At the same time, you have tools to customize the logo to your liking.

-Logo Maker: One of the most widely used logo creation tools, with over 20 million logos created. It works in a similar way to the previous one, choosing a category, writing the name and the slogan. Here are three different styles to choose from. Doing so will offer three typography options and once done it offers a number of layouts based on the choices above. Finally, it is possible to customize the logo.

