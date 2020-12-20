The best apps to create your virtual avatar

- Advertisement -

The word avatar can have many meanings – from the religious point of view it is defined as the bodily manifestation of a deity or “the descent or incarnation of a God” – but in the digital world its meaning is not so mystical, although it does retain something of relationship.

The avatars can be personalized with the gestures, features and accessories characteristic of each person

An avatar, in the digital world, refers to the virtual identity that the user can create to represent him in a video game, a social network, during a video call … It is nothing more than a digital representation of himself, with gestures, features , movements … similar to those you have in real life.

There are those who spend many hours on the Internet and do not want their true identity to be visible and that is why they want to have their own avatar. Others create them just to interact in a fun way with their family and friends on the Internet. Whether you are one of the first or the others, if you want to create your own avatar, pay attention, because today we present a list of apps with which you can easily create your avatar on your mobile:

-Bitmoji: It is a mobile application owned by Snapchat that is available for iOS and Android. With it, you can create your own virtual avatar with a cartoonish style and customize it with your favorite clothes, gestures or activities. This figure can represent you on your favorite social networks -not only on Snapchat- and you can place it as a profile image of a video call, or use it as an avatar in many video games.

-ZEPETO: is a mobile application available on iOS and Android that can be used to customize a virtual avatar with thousands of accessories: clothing, hairstyles, makeup, accessories … and different styles, to suit the user.

-SuperMii – Cartoon Avatar Maker: is an application that can be downloaded on Android and iOS mobiles and with which you can create your own avatar as if it were an anime-style cartoon. Completely customizable, it allows you to select the avatar’s gender, choose hair color, skin tone … as well as add elements and accessories or include specific backgrounds and texts. Once created, you can share it on your favorite social networks.

-Avatoon – Avatar and emoji maker: with this app you can create a mini virtual version of yourself to use in the digital world. From a photograph, the application begins to create the drawing in seconds and then you can customize every detail. From the type of hair and skin tones to your clothes or accessories that you want to download. The application is available for iOS and Android mobile phones.

-Funny Avatar Maker, FAM: it is a free app, only available to download on Android phones. It is used to design and create an avatar that can be customized with features, accessories, poses, movements … and even depending on the mood. Wallpapers can be added to it by selecting one from the app’s library or uploading it from the mobile gallery. Once the avatar is created, it can be shared in the Stories of the main social networks or as a Status on WhatsApp.

-Facebook Avatar: On Facebook, you can also create an avatar that you can use when posting, leaving comments or starting conversations on Facebook Messenger. In this video we will tell you what they are like and how you can make them.

