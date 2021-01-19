Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksInstagram

The best apps to edit Instagram Reels

By Brian Adam
Reels will become more strategically important on Instagram in 2021, so it is convenient to familiarize yourself with this format that was launched in the summer of 2020 and that imitates TikTok videos. In Reels you can make creations of up to 30 seconds that include music and an agile editing that can be done with Instagram’s own tools.

Creative videos up to 30 seconds long can be made in Reels

However, if you want to surprise your followers and make more effective creations in reels, you can use some external editing applications that will help create more interesting content. Today we recommend the following:

Videoshow: it is another simple app to create all kinds of videos. It has 50 templates that you can use, split screen options, add gifts, zoom in and incorporate any sound effect. It is available for IOS and Android devices. If you wish, you can download it for free or subscribe permanently to enjoy more benefits.

Live Video: It is one of the most complete free editors for IOS and Android. It allows you to insert music, merge the different videos you have, focus, blur, place filters, transitions, among other functions to obtain a quality piece. Once you’re done, you can select the “save” option to place the audiovisual on your mobile device and then publish it on Reels.

Vivavideo app

Beecut: this program facilitates the placement of shadows, sounds, rotate, cut or paste any fragment you need. It is only available for Android, but it is very useful and offers many creative options. Once the editing is finished, you can share your video on any of your social networks. More than a million people have already downloaded the tool, which has a free version and a premium version.

Beecut App

Inshot: This free app includes innovative filters and backgrounds that will allow you to give your Instagram Reels videos an original look. It is ideal for making all kinds of retouching, adding audios, importing several videos or even placing any title you can think of. Unlike the previous apps, this one is only available for IOS devices.

Inshot video app

