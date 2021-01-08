The best apps to enjoy the snow

- Advertisement -

Year of snow, year of goods. Or at least that is what they say and we hope so, because 2021 has started with a white blanket over many cities and towns in Spain -and much of Europe- and with full ski resorts.

With these apps you will enjoy your experience in the snow more

For many, especially the inhabitants of the cities where it does not usually snow regularly, the arrival of the snow is an attraction and they even go out to take the best pictures of the snow, selfies … and also snowmen. snow, something that both young and old do. Others are already thinking about their trips to the mountains to enjoy nature or rent skis to practice sports.

For all of them, there are some mobile applications that will be tremendously useful. We are going to review the best apps to enjoy snow in all its forms, so that your mobile continues to be your perfect ally also in these winter days.

-Snowciety. It is a kind of “social network” that you can use with your friends when you go up in the snow. You can always know where you are and send messages to each other. It is free and can be used on both iOS and Android.

-Trace Snow. If you practice skiing, this application cannot be missing on your mobile, especially if you do it at a sports level, since it allows you to constantly monitor all the physical activity carried out: measure speed, kilometers traveled, etc … Available on iOS and Android.

-Safe365 – Alpify. It is also a very useful app. Among its functions, it stands out that it has an emergency button that you can activate if at any time you get lost in the mountains or if you need help for any reason. It offers GPS locator, notifications between users and many more functions. It is available for iOS and Android.

-Skiinfo / OnTheSnow. An app with which you will be able to know at all times in what situation the main ski slopes of the country are, the amount of snow they contain, prices, etc. Also available on iOS and Android.

