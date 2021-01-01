The best apps to fulfill New Year’s resolutions

- Advertisement -

As every year, with the opening of the new calendar, many users set new goals that they want to meet during the following year: exercise more, eat healthier, stop smoking or go back to studying a language, among others.

When creating a habit, it is normal that, after a few weeks, motivation is lost and new purposes are abandoned.

The problem with New Year’s resolutions is usually that, after a few months or weeks, they are forgotten and it is difficult to continue with them. Last year we told you about apps to choose your New Year’s resolutions, but this year we are going to focus on recommending those apps that will help you track your goals and stay motivated thanks to gamification systems or awards. This way it will be easier for you to fulfill them, whatever they are.

-GoalsOnTrack (iOS): The application offers a customizable dashboard in which to add the objectives and purposes, it has options to decompose the objective into smaller ones and a progress control system. Includes templates for goals, calendar, time control, a dashboard to view goals, as well as a habit tracking tool.

-GoalTracker (Android): GoalTracker allows you to set goals and perform full tracking, with individual alarms for each goal. It has a tool to create new habits and to eliminate bad habits. Also offer tools for to-do lists and inspiration boards to visualize the goals you want to achieve.

-Loop Habit Tracker (Android): It has a very simple and intuitive interface, with a minimalist design. It offers a scoring system for creating or eliminating habits. It offers tracking of objectives through analytics, graphs and statistics. It allows you to create flexible schedules for goals, set reminders and is implemented with Android Wear devices.

-Goalmap (Android): Allows you to configure habits and goals with flexible and personalized schedules. It has a tool to control habits and a coaching library, which helps the user to stay motivated while achieving the objectives.

-Google Calendar (Android and iOS): The Google calendar is one of the most complete applications to track habits. Within the application, there is a section called “Objective” with different categories (sport, time for me, organize my time …) and where to create a new habit or goal, setting the most appropriate times of the day for its fulfillment. Once created, it can be monitored from the application itself.

