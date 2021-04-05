The best apps to invest in the stock market

- Advertisement -

Many users are curious about investing in the stock market, but they don’t have the knowledge necessary and believe that the process is too complicated. Luckily, there are now a wide variety of apps to invest in the stock market that have ‘Democratized’ this process, making it much easier and more accessible to the general public.

These applications are suitable for all types of users; from expert investors, to those who are just starting out. With them, it is possible to carry out any operation from mobile phone or tablet, quickly and intuitively.

-eToro: One of the most used apps to invest in the stock market. Available for Android, iOS, and desktop browsers. It has a clean and very accessible interface, easy to understand, as well as options to invest in stocks, raw materials with CDF (Contracts for Difference), ETF (Exchange Traded Funds) and cryptocurrencies. One of the main features of the app is that it offers notifications about market volatility and analyzes carried out by experts, and it also has no limit to the investment volume.

-ForexTB: This digital broker platform is available for desktop browsers, as well as apps for iOS and Android. It allows investments in the currency market, cryptocurrencies, stocks and ETFs as well as CDF. One of the benefits is that it shows the risks of CDF trading and offers bankruptcy protection. It is simple and intuitive, as well as offering educational material such as videos, ebooks and articles to learn how to invest.

-xStation: xStation is the application of the XTB digital broker, one of the safest and fastest in the world. It is available for desktop, iOS and Android browsers and offers the possibility to choose from more than 1500 markets for CFDs, cryptocurrencies, indices, commodities, stocks and ETFs from around the world. It has many analysis and management tools, and it is very intuitive.

-Robin Hood: It is a very popular application among younger investors, as it seeks to bring investment closer to everyone. It allows you to invest without commissions, set loss limits, access real-time stock data, buy fractions of shares and invest with amounts as low as $ 1. Available for iOS, Android and desktop browsers, however, it is not currently available for download in Spain.

-Ninety Nine: Another popular investment app for younger audiences. Available for desktop, iOS and Android browsers, it is one of the newest and is protected by the CNMV (National Securities Market Commission), which is why it offers protection guarantees to retail investors. To invest in the stock market, you only need an email account and a mobile phone number.

