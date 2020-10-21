We are going to bring you an extensive list of those that are, in our opinion, the best apps to make video calls on Android. With these alternatives to proposals such as Apple’s Facetime, you can communicate both in a group and with any friend, family member or partner individually. All the apps that we are going to list are free, so you will not have to go through the box.

Although we will focus on video call apps for AndroidMany of them are also present on iOS and PC, so it will be quite easy for these apps to be compatible for everyone.

WhatsApp

The application that you probably have more at hand on your Android is WhatsApp. The application allows you to make video calls with your contacts, and you just have to click on the video call icon within the conversation with your contact. If you want to make a group video call of up to 8 people, you can also, simply by adding your contacts to a group. Also, WhatsApp video calls are coming to WhatsApp Web soon, so PC integration will be good.

Telegram

Telegram, like WhatsApp, has the option of video calls. They work quite well and the feature is available on both Android and PC platforms. We still can’t make group calls, but it is a great tool to communicate from person to person.

Skype

The classic among classics. Skype is one of the most traditional video calling applications both on the web and on Android and other platforms. Allows you to make group and individual calls, and it has a fairly complete interface, as well as multiple settings for calls.

Google Duo

Google Duo is Google’s application for making video calls. It is compatible with Android and has a web version to be able to use it from a computer. Can also be used on Google Nest smart displays, in addition to having a low light mode for when we make video calls when we are in the dark.

Discord

Discord has become the benchmark app within the video game world. It is a free app that allows create channels where we can chat, in addition to making group video calls with up to 50 users. The app allows us to share our screen, has a desktop version and is compatible with multiple bots to have more options within the server we create.

Jitsi Meet

Jitsi Meet is a free and open source alternative that allows group video calls without a maximum number of participants. It is compatible with Android and has a web client, so it can be used on the web and PC. You do not need to create an account, you just have to access the client to create the video call.

Zoom

Zoom was one of the main protagonists during the confinement, and it is still a good proposal when making video calls on Android. Here we create a video call to which the rest of the participants will join, up to 100. In the free mode, calls can be up to 40 minutes, a point to take into account.

Instagram

Instagram has been integrating the video calling option for some time, being able to invite up to three more people to the call. The process is carried out through Instagram Direct, and the operation is quite similar to that of WhatsApp calls. In this case there is no compatibility with the web version, so we have to limit ourselves to using it with the mobile phone.

Facebook Messenger

The Facebook messaging app has been integrating video calls for some time. The maximum number of participants is 50, and are compatible with both Android and the web version of Facebook Messenger. If you have a Facebook account, it is very easy to use, and like the rest of the apps in this compilation, it is a completely free service.