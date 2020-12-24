The best apps to make video calls this Christmas

- Advertisement -

The coronavirus pandemic causes this Christmas will be different and that many people cannot get together with their family and friends to celebrate the holidays. As during the months of confinement, it was necessary to resort to technology to be in contact with loved ones, there will be many who this Christmas Eve will meet their families from a distance thanks to video calling applications.

Also the traditional Christmas day meal can be celebrated with more than 6 people if it is done through videoconference, as well as toasting the New Year that we hope will make us forget the fateful 2020. Here we tell you the video calling apps that allow more people to connect at the same time. Do not miss our video where we tell you in detail, and the subsequent analysis;

The main instant messaging applications have also prepared all kinds of Christmas filters and effects to make video calls more fun. You can also download a Christmas wallpaper so that your room is not seen and what is shown is a festive background like these that we recommend.

If you don’t know which video call application to use, we will tell you the main ones that you can use and their main characteristics so that you can choose well how to communicate with yours this Christmas.

-WhatsApp. In WhatsApp you can make video calls with a group of up to 8 people. All you have to do is access a group and press the “video call” icon. In this video we explain how to do it very easily:

–Zoom: The most downloaded video calling app in the world during 2020 offers during this Christmas the possibility of using free video calls without a time limit. Normally, unless you are a premium Zoom user, you can make video calls of up to 40 minutes in length, but during the Christmas and New Year celebrations you can make them for an unlimited time, as we explained in this article. Up to 100 people can participate in your video calls simultaneously.

-Jitsi Meet: It is a video conferencing application that has no limit of people who can connect to it. It works with VoIP over open source and can be used without installing any application, just by clicking on a link. It also has apps for iOS and Android, with support for Windows, Mac and Linux through the browser. Allows screen sharing.

– Skype: With Skype you can make, for free, video calls with up to 50 people at the same time, via mobile phone, computer or tablet. It’s very simple, you just have to download the app and click on the video call button, which is identified by a video camera icon.

– Google Meet: It started as Google’s paid video calling application for companies, but this year it has become a free tool that allows video calls with up to 250 people at the same time and has very interesting features such as the ability to add subtitles in real time.

-Facebook Messenger. The Facebook instant messaging application allows you to hold video conferences with groups of up to 50 people by creating a Messenger Room, which you can also access from Instagram and from WhatsApp.

In addition, they have launched specific functionalities for this Christmas: filters, Christmas backgrounds and much more. You could also use the Party option within Facebook Watch to share audiovisual content, a movie, a series with your friends … and watch it together.

-HouseParty. It is an app that can be downloaded on iOS and Android, tablets and personal computers (both PC and Mac) and that allows you to make video calls with up to eight people at the same time. It is the heir to Meerkat, the first app to popularize free live broadcasts in 2016, before Periscope (whose closure was recently announced by Twitter) and Facebook Live. At that time it abandoned live broadcasts and became an application to be in contact by videoconference.



-Whereby. In this tool, not all participants have to register. Just having the videoconference administrator do it is enough. It is limited to four people.

There are other video calling apps as well, such as Microsoft’s Teams, although it is more designed for the business environment, but you could use it if you wanted in video calls with your family this Christmas.

Also, remember that there are applications that allow you to make video calls with Santa Claus this Christmas and thus surprise the little ones in the house.

