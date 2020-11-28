The best apps to organize your house

If you are one of those who likes to organize things in the house, arrange each space, or have everything in order, you should know that there are hundreds of apps that can help you in that task.

Each of the apps that we show you here are designed so that you can keep your house in order.

Here we present this list of applications with which you can perform a number of activities, from classifying your clothes, counting the objects you have at home, organizing the distribution and location of your furniture, or assigning tasks and chores. Along with the apps to organize household chores – and those that help you if you are going to make a move – that we saw a few weeks ago, they will surely help you make your home more orderly and presentable at all times:

– Your Closet: If what you want is to organize your clothes, this app is ideal for it, since it allows you to create your own virtual wardrobe and store in it the photos you take of your clothes to be able to classify them according to their type of color or their season of use. This application is only available for Android and is free.

– Nest Egg: With this application you will be able to create a list or inventory that includes all the objects that you have inside the home: furniture, appliances, utensils, tools, etc. Simply, you must create a new list and add each object with its respective photo and description. You will also have the option to scan the object’s barcode if it has one.

Nest Egg is perfect, especially if you plan to move at any time, as it will allow you to keep track of all your material possessions. Currently, it is available for both Android and iOS and has a cost of 4.49 euros.

– Ikea Home Planner: another very didactic tool that allows you to organize the location and distribution of all the furniture in your house whenever you want. Ikea Home Planner also allows you to assign a color to the walls and the floor so that you can give a picturesque touch to the space you want to furnish. It should be noted that this application is only available for Android or in its Web version.

– OurHome: This application has been developed in order to distribute all the household chores to each of the family members. Thus, it allows each member to create a user, so that they can then access the app and observe the tasks they have pending to do. Like the Konmari app, photos of completed tasks can be uploaded to it. OurHome is available for both Android and iOS.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the guru of order, Marie Kondo, also had her own application to organize things around the house, called KonMari App. However, after some time available for iOS, the app has disappeared from the Apple Store . It may only be temporarily, but it is not available at the moment.

Do you want to keep your house as neat as possible? We invite you to try any of these apps and tell us what you think about them.

