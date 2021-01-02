The best apps to record calls

- Advertisement -

Most mobile phones do not have a native option to record phone calls, something that may be necessary, for example when conducting an interview over the phone or trying to verbally close a contract.

However, before recording a call, make sure that it is legal to do so in the region where we are located, as in some countries recording calls without warning may be illegal. If we want and can do it, there are many applications that allow you to record each word of a call to have a record of the conversation. We are going to tell you about some of the best.

-Native function in old Android operating systems: Users with Android version 9 or lower will be able to record calls from the native call application. However, as of Android 9 this option was blocked, so if your phone uses a more current version of Android you will have to use one of these apps:

-Cube ACR: It is an app capable of recording audio automatically or manually, whether in phone calls, audios and WhatsApp, Messenger or Telegram calls. It is available only for Android.

-Call Recorder: This free application allows you to record the outgoing, incoming or both voice in a phone call. It also integrates with Google Drive so that conversations are saved in the cloud. The best thing about this application is that it integrates with the Android call application, which means that it is very easy to start recording. It is available for Android.

-RecMe: Free download application with subscription options that allows you to record the incoming, outgoing or both voice of a phone call and also offers cloud storage functionalities. It can be used on iOS.

-TapeACall Pro: This free app has functions for recording incoming and outgoing calls as well as ongoing calls. It also allows you to share MP3 recordings, create custom labels and store them on your phone, so they can be accessed in less than a minute (time it takes for the server to process the recording.) At the same time, it has functions to send the recording to Dropbox or Google Drive. It is available for iOS and Android.

