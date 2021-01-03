The best apps to write the letter to the Magi

- Advertisement -

Every day the arrival of Their Majesties the Magi of the East, which will come loaded with toys and illusion also in this year 2021.

The Three Wise Men will arrive next Wednesday but it is still possible to send them a letter via the Internet

For all those little ones who by now have not sent their letters to their Majesties, they still have time to use an application or website like the one we tell you to convey their wishes to their Majesties in the East.

-Create your letter for the Magi of the East (web browser): It is a free website that offers several letter templates, as well as different pens with which to write or the option of choosing a default text or the possibility of the child writing their own letter. Once written and personalized, it can be printed or sent directly from the website so that a royal page is in charge of delivering it to Their Majesties.

-Letter to SSMM los Reyes (iOS): With this free application, the little ones can write their letter to their Majesties choosing the type of paper, as well as the marker and the color. It also allows you to write “by hand” using your finger and has eraser functionality, as well as stickers and the option to add images from the phone gallery to show the desired toy to the Kings.

-Letter to the Magi (Android): The application begins with a test that the little ones will have to complete to show that they have been good this year. They will then be able to write their letters with their wishes and, after sending them, they will receive a personalized reply from Their Majesties.

-iCarta Reyes Magos (iOS and Android): In this application you can also take a test to check how well the little ones have behaved this year and write their faces to Their Majesties. It also includes options to share it on Facebook, send it by email, or save it to your phone’s image gallery. The application also has a card game and a painting game to keep you entertained until Three Kings Day.

-Department of extraordinary shipments of Correos: This website is a Christmas classic. It allows the little ones to send their letter to the Kings and follow up so that they know at all times where their letter is. Before writing the letter, you must go through a kindness detector and then choose the King to whom you want to address the letter.

