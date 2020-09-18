The best camera apps for your Android phone

Tech GiantsAppleTech NewsAppsMobileiphoneLatest news

By Brian Adam
0
12
Get professional photos from your cell phone with the help of these apps that will become a plus for the camera of your Android device.

Open Camera

It is one of the most popular generic alternatives to the camera of any smartphone, it is a very versatile app that offers various options and camera modes, and also gives you the possibility to control the quality, format and storage of HDR images. Available free in Google play.

Proshoot

It has been considered one of the most famous iOS camera apps that was later incorporated into Google Play for Android. ProShot allows you to configure different attributes such as exposure time, ISO, white balance and best of all, it includes a reel to see the photos you are taking and share them directly on social networks with #LaRedDeTusEmociones. Another app that you can download charged to your Telcel Invoice.

best camera apps for Android (2)

 

