The best cheap smartbands at the end of 2020: under 50 euros

The smartband market undergoes “refreshes” in a slower way than that of smartphones, but it is good to take a look at it every now and then, especially in this 2020 when there is no lack of news. In particular, the range under 50 euros is very interesting, as it contains products that do not cost much and at the same time have become particularly popular among those who decide to approach this world of sports activities, heart rate tracking and many others. health-related possibilities. Before starting to draw up the ranking of best cheap smartbands in late 2020, we remind you that the prices taken into consideration are those of Amazon Italy or the official websites of the producers.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5

Officialized in mid-2020, Xiaomi Mi Band 5 proved to be an excellent confirmation for the well-known smartband series of the Chinese company. It is no coincidence that these days it has placed itself among the most popular products of Black Friday: the 1.1-inch screen is wider than in the past, the charging system has finally been renewed, sports activities have been increased to 11 (up from 6) and there are many customization possibilities (you can also select an image of your choice for the watch face). The autonomy is also about 10 days.

If you are interested in learning more about the product, you can do it through our review of Xiaomi Mi Band 5. In any case, it is now possible to set the language in Italian, so what was considered a negative point at the launch also fell. However, the absence of NFC, Alexa and SpO2 monitoring remains, aspects that can make a certain type of user turn up their noses. There is also an excessively short charging cable. The price is set at 30.50 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers.

Honor Band 5

Arrived in our country at the end of 2019, Honor Band 5 was the first smartband of the Chinese brand (recently sold in Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology) to officially land in Italy through conventional channels. Only in the last period have Italians shown particular interest in these devices, an aspect that convinced Honor to take the plunge. In any case, as you can read in our Honor Band 5 review, the Chinese company’s proposal is valid from many points of view.

The most appreciated aspects of the smartband are the display with excellent brightness even outdoors, the accuracy of the heart rate monitoring (for this type of device), the wide possibilities of customization and the various additional features (for example, the measurement of blood oxygen saturation SpO2). For the rest, the autonomy is not bad: our tests have marked 10 days, while the manufacturer’s estimates are 14 days. Too bad for some limitations in terms of notifications, for charging times that are not the fastest and for a microUSB cable too short for our tastes.

Honor Band 5 can be purchased at a price of 27.89 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers. For completeness of information, we remind you that at the beginning of November 2020 Honor Band 6 was announced in China.

Samsung Galaxy Fit2

To “counter” the proposals of Xiaomi and Honor there is Samsung Galaxy Fit2, which can be found at a price of 32 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers. Generally the cost of this smartband would be close to 50 euros, but these days of Black Friday have brought interesting drops also for this type of devices. As you can read in our review of Samsung Galaxy Fit2, the main strengths are to be found in the good comfort, in the display that can be seen well even in contact with sunlight, in the strap that can be fixed to the wrist more firmly than to other devices, in the excellent autonomy (which can even exceed 10 days) and in the software, which includes a quick reply feature. On the other hand, absences such as SpO2 monitoring and the fact that you have to go through multiple applications to make the most of the device do turn your nose up a bit. In any case, Galaxy Fit2 has some peculiarities that can definitely make it interesting.

Amazfit Band 5

The “sister” of the Mi Band 5 described at the beginning is Amazfit Band 5. The latter closely resembles Xiaomi’s proposal, but adds interesting elements such as the support for Amazon Alexa voice assistant. This is certainly the peculiar feature of the product, since it allows information to be obtained quickly through voice commands. The response from Alexa occurs only on the screen, since there is no support speaker. In any case, at the moment the supported language for Alexa is only English, as we told you in this first test. In fact, we are still waiting for the OTA update promised by the manufacturer to be able to sum up the device, but in the meantime you may already be interested in buying it, especially if you know the English language well. As for the other differences with Xiaomi Mi Band 5, here we find SpO2 monitoring. Put simply, Amazfit Band 5 is very close to the Chinese version of Xiaomi’s wearable, so it can make some users happy. We will tell you in detail about the smartband following the arrival of the aforementioned update, but in the meantime the price is 44.95 on Amazon Italy.