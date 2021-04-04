The best contents of the week in MC (CCLII)

- Advertisement -

We close the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you during the last seven days.

Intel Core i9 11900K, review. A processor that becomes the standard-bearer for the chip giant’s new generation of high-performance CPUs and represents a final fine-tuning of the 14nm manufacturing process. It is intended for general consumption and aims to regain the crown in video game execution and compete with its direct opponent, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X.

HDR or how to bring the potential of the human eye closer to display screens. A technology that is gaining ground in our electronic devices and you will see it promoted as high dynamic range both in products that are capable of recreating it such as photographic or video cameras, or those where content is represented such as display screens.

PS5 and Xbox Series X: The generation of disappointment? Not only because they have not met the expectations they have generated at all, but also because they have maintained a good part of the problems that the previous generation of consoles dragged, both in their standard versions (PS4 and Xbox One) and in their intergenerational renovations ( PS4 Pro and Xbox One X).

OnePlus 9, analysis: the brand continues to give its best. OnePlus has recently updated its line of mobiles with new models like this OnePlus 9 that we analyze here, standing out for its super fast wireless charging or the camera application with Hasselblad software with the improvement in color calibration. OnePlus remains a safe bet.

Do you want to use the new icons for Windows 10 now? Microsoft continues to expand the use of the Fluent Design language to a greater number of components and parts of the Windows 10 interface. The goal is to overcome the inconsistencies that from its very conception have weighed down its general design and user experience, and now it’s the turn to the icons.

World Backup Day: take the opportunity to make copies even once a year. On March 31, World Backup Day is celebrated as a reminder of the importance of digital backups. It is a task that we must not only perform frequently, but we must include it in any regular maintenance program for our computer equipment.

Corsair RM1000x: a fountain for eternity. We take an in-depth look at the flagship of Corsair’s new generation of high-performance power supplies, targeted at the general consumer market and ready to meet the needs of the most demanding users for many, many years, and its 10 years attest. warranty.

News VOD 14/21. Weekly series (and movies) with the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video … and this time with a barrage of classics to make confinement more bearable.

Xiaomi Total. Great week of presentations for the Chinese manufacturer, renewing its series of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Pro, 11i and Lite smartphones; the Xiaomi Mi Laptop Pro 14 and 15 laptops; the Mi Smart Band 6 quantifying bracelet; the Mi Smart Projector 2 projects and the great novelty of all, the folding mobile Mi Mix Fold.

Five lies about graphics cards. The advances in graphics that have been produced throughout all these years have also brought numerous lies, and some half-truths, that have done much harm to users with less experience, and that have come to affect the card sector graphics creating myths with a snowball effect. Do not be fooled.

Android sends 20 times more data to Google than iOS to Apple, study says. Android telemetry, understood as collecting data and sending it to the software developer, is abundant. And the same can be said of other operating systems, mobile like Apple’s iOS or desktop like Microsoft’s Windows 10.

Razer Kishi, review: playing heads-up. A great accessories for mobile games, designed to fit around a mobile phone, we find a remote made up of two rigid parts on which are the buttons and joysticks, joined through a small system of elastic straps and an iron which will in turn stop at the rear.

Other MC content you shouldn’t miss

In addition to the previous selection, the week has given much and we can highlight a few other articles that we think you will like:

ARM announces ARMv9, an architecture for 300 billion chips.

Personal data of 533 million Facebook users is leaked.

Deepin 20.2, surely the most visually attractive alternative to Windows 10.

Windows 95 has hidden an easter egg for the past 25 years.

CD Projekt RED will launch a new The Witcher: It will be exclusive to the new generation.

And related: Cyberpunk 2077 receives its long-awaited second big patch.

Google Maps announces more than 100 navigation improvements.

ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 Phoenix, great power in a small size.

New delivery of Red Friday offers with the best discounts of the week.

Chrome on Android will install PWA apps as if they were native.

Kingston introduces the NV1 SSD for entry-level NVMe.

MSI expands its line of premium convertibles, Summit Flip.

Intel lowers the price of 10th generation Core processors.

More TPNET Articles That May Interest You

If MC is the consumer portal, surely you know that our parent company TPNET publishes other websites dedicated to professionals, SMEs or channels, in addition to those specialized in security or Linux. We leave you some of the best published content that is closest to what may also be of interest to a consumer:

Microsoft improves Windows Sandbox, a very useful tool for testing software safely.

Samsung introduces the Galaxy S21 Enterprise Edition.

Microsoft Mesh or the “Windows” of augmented reality.

elementary OS turns 10.

10 examples of using group policies in Windows for client machines.

Red Hat withdraws from the Free Software Foundation following Stallman’s return.

Would you ask for bitcoins instead of euros to sell your house?

Available Debian 10.9.

A new spyware for Android masquerades as a system update.