The best contents of the week in MC (CCLIV)

We close the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you during the last seven days.

Intel Core i5 11600K. We thoroughly analyzed this Intel desktop processor, with Cypress Cove architecture in process of 14 nm +++, six cores and twelve threads and Xe Gen12 graphics. It competes directly with AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600X and sells below the 300 euro mark.

Five free apps to clean the Windows 10 registry. The Windows 10 registry is a database where the operating system stores the information necessary for managing installed applications, hardware devices, and user settings.

OnePlus 9 Pro. We analyze “the prince of smartphones”, the top of the range of PnePlus that includes last generation hardware with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, the Snapdragon 888 chipset, a good set of cameras, the latest connectivity, careful design and Android 11 OxygenOS 11.

How to know if you are being ‘flocked’ by Google (and how to avoid it). The new tracking mechanism with which the Internet giant wants to turn the page of third-party cookies and open a new path to advertising on the Internet, is already underway and with the expected controversy.

News VOD 16/21. Our weekly special dedicated to series offers you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video and others. There are interesting releases in all of them, although if you want uncomplicated fun, our recommendation is Of love and monsters.

GeForce RTX 30 Mobile, tested. We thoroughly review what the new dedicated graphics cards for NVIDIA laptops offer and the differences compared to the previous generation, which beyond the advances in performance, are novel due to the new technologies that it integrates and its specialization.

Taurus Homeland Laser: elegance, intelligence, quality and price. The Spanish brand Taurus has updated its robot vacuum cleaner with a proposal that seeks to face the most complete models of Conga or Roborock and this is a model that stands out for its elegant design and handling options.

How to export and delete saved passwords in Chrome. Google’s password manager is a good starting point if you use Google’s web browser. But what if you want to use other browsers? Or a specialized password manager?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4. After several weeks of rumors and leaks we have finally been able to know, officially, the new Surface Laptop 4, a premium laptop that maintains the classic formulation of the previous model, and that is committed to following a very clear approach: “if something works, it doesn’t change it ».

NVIDIA GTC 21. The most important conference held by the green giant throughout the year has left us important announcements, the arrival of the RTX 30 to the ARM architecture; Grace CPU for data centers and new Ampere dedicated graphics for workstations.

Other MC content you shouldn’t miss

In addition to the previous selection, the week has given much and we can highlight a few other articles that we think you will like:

Realme 8 Pro, analysis: a bold leap for the mid-range.

Sony Xperia 1 III, 5 III and 10 III. Sony presents its new generation of mobiles.

Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen: Smaller, Better, and Cheaper.

Ryzen 5000G – AMD’s new APUs are now official.

Yuri Gagarin: 60 years since his spacewalk.

NVIDIA brings DLSS to the Unity graphics engine.

Five free FTP clients to celebrate your birthday.

Zorin OS 16 wants to replace Windows 10 on your PC.

New Corsair ONE a200 and Corsair ONE i200: Specifications and prices.

Forget buying a graphics card this year: NVIDIA confirms the worst forecasts.

Samsung schedules a new Galaxy Unpacked for April 28. And Apple another for April 20.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus, the new star among the brand’s consumer notebooks.

Windows Tool, new control panel for managing Windows 10.

Lenovo updates the Yoga Slim 7 Pro with the new Ryzen 5000H.

Samsung Odyssey G9 2021, the first monitor with DisplayHDR 2000.

From our engine section we analyze the Kia Sorento PHEV.

New delivery of Red Friday offers with the best discounts of the week.

More TPNET Articles That May Interest You

If MC is the consumer portal, surely you know that our parent company TPNET publishes other websites dedicated to professionals, SMEs or channels, in addition to those specialized in security or Linux. We leave you some of the best content published and that are closest to what may also be of interest to a consumer:

Red Hat Summit 2021: The big annual event of the open source giant is here.

Pwn2Own 2021: There is no software that resists hacking.

ASUS ExpertBook B9: Power and mobility come together to create a benchmark in the professional sector.

NVIDIA presents its new Ampere graphics for workstations.

The FSF admits miscommunication, but does not give in to blackmail: Stallman stays.

Electronic commerce in Spain grows above the world average.

CyberBattleSim: simulate an offensive against your network.