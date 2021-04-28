The best contents of the week in MC (CCLV)

We close the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you during the last seven days.

Apple Spring Reloaded. We covered in depth and live the great event held by Apple to present the new Cupertino hardware. The first iMac AIOs with M1, the iPad Pro 2021 tablets, the AirTags or the new Apple TV 4K television.

30 PC games with few requirements. A complete and careful guide for those looking for PC games with low requirements and good graphics to have a fun time and enjoy your old equipment without having to update components.

Xbox Wireless Headset, analysis: beyond consoles. Presented months ago, but officially launched just a few weeks ago, we have had the opportunity to thoroughly analyze the latest wireless gaming headphones from Microsoft with which they want to conquer the ecosystem.

Looking for alternative operating systems? They are little known to the general public and cannot really compete with them on a commercial level and they are not even a complete replacement to the use of the big three, but here you have a dozen of them because there is life beyond Windows, Linux and Mac.

Corsair K55 RGB PRO XT. We analyze one of the new Corsair keyboards with which the American company expanded its catalog of peripherals, focusing on those users who have a tight budget, but who do not want to have to give up anything.

Climate change is advancing and the world is “on the edge of the abyss”. This was stated by the UN Secretary General before the publication of the annual report “The state of the world climate 2020” of the World Meteorological Organization, which is not exactly optimistic.

News VOD 17/21. New weekly special with the best series of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video and others. This week we highlight the youth fantasy series ‘Shadow and bone’, Netflix’s new attempt on this theme.

Netatmo Smart Valves. We analyze this intelligent valve system with which we will have an intelligent heating that we can control from the mobile to improve the air conditioning of our home, saving money and energy.

Global fall of the INE due to a possible cyberattack. The incident of the week in terms of cybersecurity has been the fall of the website of the INE (National Institute of Statistics) and other administrations of the SARA network. Bad business after what happened at the SEPE.

Chia: the cryptocurrency that threatens the storage market.

In our engine section this week we take a look at the 2021 Toyota Yaris.

Google accidentally leaks the processor of the Pixel 5a 5G.

Europe proposes new and stricter rules to regulate the use of Artificial Intelligence.

Ingenuity achieves a historic milestone, flying for the first time on Mars.

Two deceased aboard a Tesla Model S without a driver. But don’t worry, they will be safer than humans.

Microsoft prepares a new Windows Store and what we see so far we like.

PlayStation Plus Video Pass: Video on Demand on Sony’s subscription?

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite brings us closer to 5G and 64MP with really low prices.

Microsoft DirectX 12 Agility: Graphics improvements without updating the operating system.

Free games: Alien: Isolation and Hand of Fate 2 on the Epic Games Store.

Windows 10 is already capable of running Linux GUI applications.

The latest Windows 10 update gives gamers headaches.

Huawei Band 6 lands in Spain with the air of a smartwatch and an affordable price.

Russia is considering abandoning the International Space Station in pursuit of creating its own station.

The new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti go through Hong Kong customs and we will see them on the market soon.

Galaxy Book Go is aiming for an inexpensive Windows over ARM and we’ll see it next Wednesday in the new Unpacked.

Volkswagen’s electric future and the ID.4.

Processor and use in games: Three things you should be clear about, don’t miss this guide.

We finish shopping with the best deals of the week on a new Red Friday.

