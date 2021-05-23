The best contents of the week in MC (CCLVII)

We close the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you during the last seven days.

How to improve the performance of your processor. CPU performance is determined by various factors, architecture, the number of cores and threads, and the instructions supported, but there are other factors where users can act to improve it.

World Password Day 2021. On the first Thursday of May, the technology industry celebrates an annual event that aims to make consumers and companies aware of the need to adopt best practices in their creation and use. Here we offer you a complete guide.

Razer Opus. We thoroughly analyzed these wireless headband headphones that are out of the ordinary offer of a company that puts video games as the main objective of all its products. Audio quality guarantee, it can be used for all types of content and its price is very reasonable.

Apple vs Epic Games: the fight begins. After months of talking about the confrontation, the moment has finally come when the arguments of both companies are submitted to the judicial arena. The result can be of enormous significance in the technology industry.

News VOD 19/21. Our weekly series and movies brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video and others. This week we highlight Jupiter’s Legacy, which is not the best series, but the most picturesque of the summary.

Graphics settings in games. Five tips to obtain the best results when independently adjusting the graphic levels of a game, to improve performance, adapt it to our PC and find the best possible balance between performance and image quality.

PS Remote Play. How to play the PS5 and PS4 from your PC or mobile, with this totally free software that will allow us to use our console remotely from any computer or mobile device, with full access to all its functions and games.

Five keys to give a second life to your PC without spending a lot of money. The technology industry is going through a critical moment of component shortage. The price hike has been insane even on the second hand. Can you improve the PC without spending a lot?

Philips Momentum 278M1R. We review this computer monitor that promises to be an ideal peripheral to complete any gaming set-up, with outstanding quality and performance, and Philips acclaimed ambient lighting design.

How to reset the Windows 10 graphics driver. Quick and easy little trick to restart the graphics driver with just a keyboard shortcut and resolve crashes, freezes, reboots or ‘screenshots of death’ in Windows.

Other MC content you shouldn’t miss

In addition to the previous selection, the week has given much and we can highlight a few other articles that we think you will like:

In our engine section this week we take a look at the Jeep Renegade 4xe, a surprising hybrid.

Resident Evil Village demo performance: Affordable without ray tracing, very demanding on such technology.

Should COVID-19 Vaccine Patents Be Released? Joe Biden says yes.

realme 8 5G prepares a premiere and launch in style.

Google will enable two-step authentication by default “whenever possible.”

HP EliteOne 800 G8, a Windows alternative to Apple’s all-in-ones.

Dell patches vulnerabilities that affected millions of machines for 12 years.

Xiaomi expands mobile catalog in Spain with the Redmi Note 10.

The RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti are listed on GPU-Z.

A Windows Defender bug fills the Windows 10 boot drive with thousands of files.

What internet connection speed do I need? Five typical uses, and five keys.

Microsoft details the end of Adobe Flash in Windows 10.

