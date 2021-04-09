The best deals of the week on a new Red Friday

- Advertisement -

As every Friday, we return to the load with a new selection of the best deals of the week in our classic Red Friday, an article that maintains the usual format, which means that, to find each product, you will only have to click on the attached link at each point.

If you have any questions you can leave it in the comments, and you can also share your own recommendations. Before finishing, I take this opportunity to wish you a good weekend. Now yes, let’s get down to business.

PcComponentes returns to the load with its usual selection of offers of the week. In this link you will find, as usual, a bit of everything , so I recommend that you take a look calmly.

, so I recommend that you take a look calmly. At Amazon you will find deals on Lenovo laptops and convertibles, Do not miss it.

SanDisk also has some interesting offers in storage solutions.

in storage solutions. And speaking of storage, if you need a high-performance SSD but want something affordable, take a look at the Crucial P2 CT1000P2SSD8 1TB, which is downgraded to 96.20 euros .

. The Ryzen 5 3600 is lowered to 190.95 euros.

If you are looking for a powerful but inexpensive gaming laptop, you should consider the Lenovo Legion 5, a computer that has a fairly balanced configuration and that thanks to its GTX 1650 can move current games with guarantees. It is downgraded to 889 euros.

If what you need is a compact but powerful device, the CHUWI CoreBox X is available right now for only 332.10 euros (After applying the 10% discount coupon. A very interesting offer.

(After applying the 10% discount coupon. A very interesting offer. Do you want to prepare your PC for the new generation but you have a tight budget? Well, take advantage, the Core i7-10700F has no stock problems, offers 8 cores and 16 threads, a high IPC and is available for only 259.90 euros.

If you have a PS5 and want to charge your controllers more comfortably, don’t miss out on this charging base. It is downgraded to 15.29 euros.

Outriders, one of the most important launches of the month, is downgraded to 59.90 euros , for both PS5 and Xbox Series X.

, for both PS5 and Xbox Series X. The Mars Gaming MKXTKL is downgraded to 29.90 euros , a very good price for a low cost mechanical keyboard with blue switches.

, a very good price for a low cost mechanical keyboard with blue switches. Also lowered is the Corsair K70 MK.2 RGB with Cherry MX Brown mechanical switches. I use this keyboard, but with Cherry MX Red switches. It can be yours for 119.98 euros (usually it costs 170 euros ).

(usually ). If you’re looking for a gaming mouse, the Corsair Ironclaw RGB is downgraded to 49.99 euros.

Also on sale is the Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury, a very balanced mouse that can be yours for just 33.89 euros.

In case you are looking for a new monitor and want to focus it on gaming as well, don’t miss this AOC model with a 24-inch curved screen. It uses a VA panel, has a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and is downgraded to 197.83 euros.

If what you need is a monitor for a more basic use, this ASUS model with an IPS panel is an excellent option. It is reduced to 109 euros.

The Xiaomi MI 11 5G is downgraded to 699.99 euros , a very good price for a top-of-the-range smartphone.

, a very good price for a top-of-the-range smartphone. Offers on cheap Doogee smartphones.

on cheap Doogee smartphones. Xiaomi Redmi 9 downgraded to 125 euros , an excellent price for a smartphone with four cameras, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

, an excellent price for a smartphone with four cameras, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. We finish our selection of offers with the Poco F3, one of the best 5G smartphones by less than 300 euros. Ride a powerful Snapdragon 870.

Note: This selection contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.