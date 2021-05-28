The best deals of the week on a new Red Friday

We are on Friday, and as usual it is time to review the best offers of the week in a new Red Friday, a classic that, as always, will help you find interesting products at a good price. If you have any questions, or if you want to share other offers with us, you can leave them in the comments.

We start with PcComponentes. The well-known Spanish retailer has an extensive campaign where pick up some of the best deals that we can find right now. There is a bit of everything, so I recommend that you take a look calmly.

that we can find right now. There is a bit of everything, so I recommend that you take a look calmly. The Corsair K60 RGB Pro keyboard is downgraded to 89.99 euros.

Corsair also has an interesting campaign open with some of the best deals on peripherals and components that we have seen recently.

that we have seen recently. Amazon collects, in its one week campaign, a brand, the best offers of Philips products, where we will find several discounted televisions as well as different types of headphones.

as well as different types of headphones. In case you are looking for televisions from other brands, or sound bars, do not miss this other selection of offers with models from brands such as LG, Hisense, Sharp and Samsung, among others.

If what you need is a monitor, don’t miss out on these Lenovo deals.

Looking for a compact and cheap PC, but powerful? This computer with Ryzen 5 Pro 2500U, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD is an interesting option. It is downgraded to 424.99 euros.

The TECLAST M30Pro tablet is downgraded to 161.49 euros . It has 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and has 4G connectivity.

. It has 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and has 4G connectivity. Also on sale is the HONOR Band 6, a sports activity bracelet that costs only 42.49 euros.

Do you need cheap wireless headphones but with good sound quality? Well, take advantage, you have the Aclouddatee 2020 reduced to only 13.98 euros.

The Ryzen 7 3700X is downgraded to 278.08 euros , an attractive price for this 8-core, 16-thread processor.

, an attractive price for this 8-core, 16-thread processor. If what you need is the maximum performance in games, take advantage, you have the Ryzen 5 5600X at an all-time low price, 299 euros (it cost 357 euros).

In case you want an Intel processor, you have the Core i7-10700KF, 8 cores and 16 threads, downgraded to 279.95 euros.

The Lenovo Legion 5 with RTX 2060 graphics card, Ryzen 5 4600H and 8 GB of RAM is downgraded to 899.99 euros.

Looking for an inexpensive yet high-performance SSD? Well, do not miss this Crucial P2 CT500P2SSD8 reduced to 53.10 euros.

If you have a very limited budget don’t worry, you can also get this 120 GB SSD (SATA III) for just 18.69 euros.

Ulefone Note 10, a cheap but interesting smartphone, especially now that it costs 79.99 euros.

If you are looking for something more powerful, among the best offers of the week is the Xiaomi Redmi 9, with 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage and eight-core CPU. Reduced to 118.90 euros.

The Galaxy S21 5G is downgraded to 669.99 euros in its version with 128 GB.

euros in its version with 128 GB. Xbox Series S has no stock issues. It can be yours for 299.99 euros.

Note: This selection contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.