FRIV games are developed by professionals and fans of video game development, offering alternative and free versions of some of the most popular games on the market.

Racing games, platform games or skill games, these are some of the best FRIV games of 2020.

The FRIV gaming community is very active and includes publish new games periodically of all genres like RPG, adventure, sports, racing or action. These games can be found on the Friv.com page, in the «New» section. Here we told you some of the best free online FRIV games of the past year, which you can still play:

The best free FRIV games for 2021

Also, for those users who want to find the best Friv games of 2021Without having to spend hours searching through its extensive library of games, below we have selected some of the best that you can play today and that are going to give more to talk in the new year 2021:

– «Lifespan Candle»: In this game, the user controls a small candle that will have to use fire to complete the different levels. The difficulty lies in planning the way so that the candle does not burn out or go out.

– «Sprint Club Nitro»: A racing game in which the user has to race to the maximum through new different circuits. To win, you need to take as many “Nitros” as possible, as well as make improvements to the car to get to the top of the podium.

– «Mitch and Titch – Forest Frolic»: Mitch and Titch go to Grandma’s house, but the forest looks somewhat different than how they remember it, so the user will have to guide the couple through the forest to their goal. To do this, the user must manage each of them with one hand (or play with another player), to get all the gems and open the way to the next phase.

– “Clash of Orcs”: A strategy game somewhat reminiscent of Clash of Clans and in which the user must create an army and launch it against the enemy. Each unit works best against one type of unit, so it is necessary to know how each one works and improve them to obtain victory.

– «Soldier Legend 2»: The aliens continue to attack the earth, this time they have reached the desert. The user will have to handle the legendary stick soldier to face the hordes of aliens. At the end of each level it is possible to upgrade weapons and buy new destruction accessories.

– «Santa’s Chimeney»: In this game, the user puts himself in the shoes of Santa Claus who will have to sneak into the houses to leave the gifts through labyrinthine chimneys that the user will have to build with the pieces that the game offers.

– «Dino Mission»: A game that puts users in the shoes of two dinosaurs from the Jurassic era who must save the planet from the “Bad Guys”. In the style of Mitch and Titch, the player must control the two characters (or invite a second player) to complete the screens.

– «Kill Covid19»: A game of skill in which you will have to press the mouse button at the exact moment to nail the vaccine into the Covid-19 virus. The TreceBits writing record is 10, can they beat it?

– «Car eats car winter adventure»: A driving game, in which the user must use keys to advance on the screen and devour the other cars, before they devour the user’s car.

– «Brick Breaker Legends»: Mix of dynamics from Arkanoid and Candy Crush, the player must break all the bricks without the ball falling into the void. As the bricks break, enhancements appear for the ball that allow you to advance more quickly.

