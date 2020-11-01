The best games of 2020 for Android: from must-haves to hidden gems

We bring you a small collection with the best games of 2020 for Android . On this occasion, we have tried to focus mainly on the titles that have been released this year, although there are also some that have been released in the past, but they are a very small minority.

In total, we have compiled 31 games that we consider the most essential . We have tried to cover as many genres as possible so that there are games for all tastes, and in each of them we have included a video so that you can see them in motion and a link so that you can download it. We have only included native games, leaving out those from game streaming platforms.

Something you should know is that in all the games we have included a link to Google Play, in which we put the price to pay to download it. The one that puts it for free simply means that you can start playing at no cost, although in all cases the games will have their own microtransaction systems to monetize them . However, these generally do not prevent you from being able to play without paying.

Alto’s Odyssey

We start in style, with the second part of one of the infinite runners of reference in the world of mobile games. This is the Alto saga, where Alto’s Odyssey takes all the good of its predecessor and improves it, maintaining and polishing one of the best graphic sections you can find in mobile games, and adding some new mechanics.

The objective remains the same. Your character has to ski down a mountain, and you have to make him go as far as possible . To do this, you will have to dodge various types of obstacles that go from jumping off cliffs to grinding on ropes and lianas, and improving the character and his abilities.

Download price: Free

Among us

Among US is undoubtedly one of the revelation games of the year , and that it is a title that has been on the market for two years. It is an adaptation of the assassin game, where a group of real characters enter a ship, and it is randomly drawn that one or two of them have to kill the rest.

From there, the mission of some will be to kill without being discovered, and the rest to complete a series of missions or guess who the murderer is. For this there is a kind of deliberation room where to vote to expel someone who may or may not be the murderer. A game where even the person you trust the most can give you a dirty stab and cheat on you.

Download price: Free

AnimA

A game for RPG lovers with a mix of hack-n-slash, which will especially be enjoyed by those who once liked Diablo II . From this saga it inherits its classic isometric camera and its main concepts, all in a free game with microtransactions, although these do not prevent you from being able to enjoy it without having to go through the box.

Download price: Free

Bendy in Nightmare Run

This is one of the biggest hidden gems within Android games in general, and infinite runners in particular. In terms of mechanics, it is quite simple, with the difference that your character does not run laterally or forward, but comes running towards you from a frontal perspective, and it seems that you are escaping from your enemies.

The game uses retro cartoon graphics , very much in the style of early Disney or games like ‘Cuphead’ , but in black and white. The game is free, although having to collect points to advance, it also allows you to do so through micropayments.

Download price: Free

Bombergrounds: Battle Royale

A battle royale with the mechanics of ‘Bomberman’ but starring cats and other adorable little animals, with a powerful customization system and lots of fun. It is a combination of well-known ingredients, and being free it includes a system of paid passes to try to get more bonuses and customizations.

The game matches the rivals you face through a ranking system, by which you will go up as you win games. With this, they guarantee that they are as balanced as possible. As for the mechanics, then you have to drop bombs to kill the rest of the enemies, and you can collect special abilities and even kick the bombs of others.

Download price: Free

Brawlhalla

It is one of those games that has been going through all our lists of free games for console for a long time, both for Nintendo Switch and for PS4 and Xbox One . It is a fighting game very much in the style of Nintendo’s ‘Super Smash Bros’ , but in two dimensions and with cartoon-style graphics.

In its Android version released in July , up to 8 people can play their custom cross-play games at once. You can also play its 1v1 or 2v2 online modes , as well as a free-for-all. It has a growing cast of 50 characters, in which familiar faces from series or games sometimes appear.

Download price: Free

Civilization VI

To speak of turn-based strategy is to speak of Civilization, at least as far as the management of kingdoms or civilizations is concerned. The format with which it comes is with a free download that acts as a demo, since after the first 60 free turns as a trial, you will have to pay to access the full game or to purchase its expansions.

The game arrived this summer , and it occupies 4.21 GB. With controls adapted to mobile, the objective is still to choose one of the available civilizations and make it grow turn by turn until conquering the world, seeking a balance with the resources you have and the economy, and deciding what kind of constructions to build to go getting better.

Dead by daylight

If you are looking for games that are at the level of those of the consoles , this title without going any further has been released on both PC and Xbox One and PS4. And this is a version adapted to the types of control of mobile devices. This means that you will not need a remote, because it will use touch controls on the screen.

It is a horror game in which you can choose between getting into the killer’s shoes or managing one of the characters who try to flee from him and survive. All this in a very gloomy environment, with very detailed textures and characters, and that combination of intrigue and free will that makes you never know what may be about to happen.

Download price: Free

Dead cells

Dead Cells is an acclaimed action and platform game, creating its own genre called roguevania : This new genre is the result of merging the roguelike, with its dungeons and permanent death, with the metroidvania genre and its concept of non-linear platforms. To all this we must add an excellent graphic section with pixel art style.

This title arrived on Android in the summer of this same 2020 , after having triumphed on consoles and on iOS. In, you will have to explore a constantly changing castle killing all the enemies that come your way, all while deciding the type of combat in which you want to specialize and as you improve your character. It is one of those titles that when you die you start from the beginning, but the experience you gain pushes you to keep playing again and again.

Dragon Quest Of The Stars

This is a game that has been in Japan for some years now, and after being announced in 2015, it has finally reached mobile platforms. In it, you have a new title from the Dragon Quest franchise, which preserves all the magic of cartoon-style graphics and characters designed by Akira Toriyama, creator of Dragon Ball.

The game uses an automatic fighting system in which you must combine the different abilities of the characters in each turn. You need a mobile with at least 1 GB of RAM , and although it is a free game it has a system similar to that of season passes to obtain more rewards.

Download price: Fre e

Fortnite

With its lovers and detractors, Fortnite is one of those epoch-making games. The title was able to take the concept of Battle Royale popularized by PUBG and turned it into such a phenomenon that few are the franchises of shooters that have not tried their luck with this type of mode. The game is free, but it has a seasonal and micro-payment system to earn decorative elements.

As for the game itself, you know, 100 players go down to an island and face each other until there is only one left. The game mixes the shooter genre by adding other construction or driving elements, and you must have a lot of reflexes to face the best players and build that wall at just the right time to give you an advantage.

Download price: Free

Forza Street

Forza is one of the largest franchises of Microsoft games, a driving title that in May 2020 received a version specially designed for mobile devices. And best of all, it is a free game , so you can start enjoying their races at no cost.

The negative aspect of this game is that we do not have to drive by controlling the direction, but we just have to accelerate, brake or use the nitro . For the rest, its graphic section is spectacular and with excellently detailed cars. It has a system of elements that you can unlock by micropayments, and it has story modes, championships and even multiplayer.

Download price: Free

Genshin Impact

Possibly one of the great video game phenomena of the year. It is a game for PC and PS4 that has been ported to Android as is, becoming a reference for the future. It is an open world RPG game , with graphics reminiscent of ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ , and totally free.

Really, Genshin Impact is a game that surprises with how well done it is and the gigantic open world map that it offers for a free game with purely aesthetic purchases. It also has a wide cast of creatures to fight against, although the most striking thing is undoubtedly the graphics … which leaves the negative aspect of needing a powerful enough mobile to play it without problems.

Download price: Free

GRID Autosport

A game released at the end of 2019 that we could consider as one of the best driving titles in the mobile operating system. It has amazing graphics, which together with its playability try to put on your phone an experience close to that of console games.

GRID Autosport manages to overtake leaders of the genre such as Asphalt 9 or Real Racing 3 in the middle of the curve, although the price to pay is precisely the rather high cost of the game and that you will need a little practice to learn how to get the most out of driving the car. car. It is not as easy to play as other more modest driving titles.

GRAY

GRAY was one of the best games of 2018, and after its debut on Nintendo Switch, little by little it was reaching other platforms. It is an excellent indie game, which in April 2020 finally arrived on Android to offer us its excellent combination of adventures with platforms, puzzles and mysteries.

The game conquers you from the first minute due to its history, but it also has excellent playability and an outstanding technical section , with very good graphics, animations and soundtrack. The story revolves around Gris, whom we have to accompany after a very painful experience to help her bring her black and white world back to color.

Legends of Runeterra

This is one of the best games to come in 2020, and it’s a new foray into the collectible card game genre. To compare it, we could compare it to titles like Harthstone, although its cards are set in the world of League of Legends . Come on, a card game lol.

This game proposes you as the objective of the games to play your deck of cards to end the nexus of your enemy. There is an attack turn and a defense turn, and each card occupies one space and will attack the card in front of it. We will also have to take advantage of the uncovered eggs to attack, and use different spells and abilities of the characters to try to have a little advantage.

Download price: Free

Lucky looter

A game that we could call strategy and reflexes, also released in 2020 like most of this list. The objective of the game is to steal everything you can without the guards detecting you , with different screens to move through and in which to find points to camouflage yourself and hide so as not to be seen.

The graphics are quite modest, and the game is also quite straightforward. It has some purchases to obtain improvements, but you will be able to play it quietly without spending any money.

Download price: Free

Mario Kart Tour

It is a game released in 2019, but we can continue to consider it as one of the best you have available on Android. It is a racing game, an adaptation of the mythical Mario Kart for the small screen. Driving is done through gestures, and it won’t cost you too much to learn how to use it.

For the rest, as expected, you have a large number of characters, and they have even introduced an online mode. For the rest, the game is free with a micro-payment system and a kind of battle pass or gold pass, which is used to unlock some additional modes and game options.

Download price: Free

Math ball

It is a rather peculiar game that our brothers from Xataka Android recommended , and which is destined to gamify the practice of mathematics. It sounds boring, yes, but the game makes it a challenge with which to solve operations to continue to the next level.

What you have to do is direct the ball that you handle towards the correct answer of the problem that is posed on each screen. They are simple problems, and the challenge really is to get to the solution without touching the balls of the wrong solutions, and the more you advance in the levels, the more wrong answers there will be.

Download price: Free

Mini Football

Football lovers have an almost obligatory date with ‘Mini Football’ , a humble but hilarious game that perhaps abuses micropayments and surprise boxes, but that offers a very simple and effective gameplay to enjoy football in very short and arcade games .

Its controls are very simple, with buttons to move and others to run, pass and shoot or make an entrance. The games last just 3 minutes, making it perfect for any free time, and you will not need a powerful phone to play it without problems. All games are online, so you will need to be connected to take advantage of it.

Download price: Free

Pokemon go

Despite the fact that it has been on the market for several years now, Pokémon Go is still a totally essential game for fans of the franchise, augmented reality, and ultimately all those who like to go out to play a digital game physically accompanied by his friends to form a group of adventurers.

You already know the mechanics of the game. You go out to the street, and in the game you see the map of your city so that you can explore it and look for Pokémon eggs that you have to hatch by walking a certain number of steps . Then, you face other players and try to make your Pokémon level up and evolve.

Download price: Free

Run Guys: Knockout Royale

History repeats itself: a game is successful but does not have a mobile version, and that makes clones appear that do not have much to envy. This is the case of ‘ Run Guys’ , a clone of the mythical ‘Fall Guys’ for PC and PS4 in which you have to pass crazy tests like ‘Yellow Humor’ trying to pass the cut in each of them so as not to be disqualified.

The game controls are very simple, and you just have to move with the directional pad and press another button to jump. As for the characters, you will be able to customize them. The game is free, but with a system of coins and gems that you can use to acquire special designs for your character.

Download price: Free

Scrabble GO

And why aren’t we going to have on our list the official mobile adaptation of a classic board game. Especially if it is a title released in recent months. The game offers online games, with different modes of competition so that if we get bored with any of them we can continue with the rest. It has a system of prizes in tournament and token customization.

Download price: Free

Shadowgun war games

A first-person shooter that we could consider a “miniature Overwatch” . It comes from the hand of the developer of Dead Trigger, a title that has been a reference in the mobile games sector for a few years now. What he proposes are games of two teams of five players facing each other.

It is a free game with micropayments, although these are focused on cosmetic purchases to customize the character and not on offering any advantage in the games. It has several maps and different multiplayer modes, such as capture the flag or team deathmatches. In addition, each of the characters that you can choose has their own abilities.

Download price: Free

Sky: Children of the Light

It is an adventure game with a multiplayer role-playing game, a social title with a lot of exploration. It puts you in the shoes of a child of light, whose mission is to explore a wide world moving through its seven kingdoms. A 3D adventure and platform title with a very careful setting and an excellent artistic and sound section, and that will make you fall in love due to the many possibilities to exploit its exploration and socialization with other players.

Download price: Free

Stickman Warriors – Super Dragon Shadow Fight

If you like fighting games in general and the world of Dragon Ball in particular, but you are not obsessed with graphic fidelity or breathtaking graphics, this game may interest you a lot. And it is a Stickman game based on Dragon Ball, although without paying licenses and without explicit names, but with perfectly recognizable characters.

The game is going to offer you frenetic battles with relatively simple controls, the respective transformations of the characters, powers to tutiplen, kamehames, and definitely everything you would expect in a Dragon Ball game, but with much simpler graphics. In addition, for having it even has a story mode.

Download price: Free

Super Soccer Champs 2020

In this list we could have put big-name games like FIFA or PES, but that would have been an easy task. Therefore, as a second soccer game we have decided to include this great title that lives on classics like the mythical Sensible Soccer, inheriting that aerial view and those minimalist graphics.

Tabletop Racing: World Tour

If you remember mythical car games like the vintage ones from ‘Micro Machine’, this game is sure to make you smile at least. It is a racing game with 3D graphics and miniature cars that will compete on a total of 32 different circuits set in 8 locations, 4 tracks for each location.

The title offers the possibility of playing with another person in local split-screen game, or in multiplayer games of up to 8 people . It has 9 unique game modes in its championships, and 16 different cars that you can equip with 8 types of weapons. Its creators promise a total of up to 25 hours of play to spend it, although in this case it is a paid game.

TeamFight Tactics

This is another LoL game, one of automatic battles and strategy. What you have to do here is to place your characters in the squares of a board, and when you do, they will fight automatically without us having to do anything else. Come on, it is something similar to chess so that you sharpen your strategies and your ingenuity.

Download price: Free

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross

It is an RPG based on the manga and anime ‘Nanatsu no Taizai’, which is the original name of the animated series that Netflix has in its catalog. In fact, you can see that in its graphic section, this game tries to show the most anime-like aspect of which it is capable, offering one of the most careful visual sections of 2020.

We are facing a classic RPG with turn-based combat through a card system that will allow you to choose skills with which to attack and defend yourself from your enemies. It also has curious details such as being able to merge the cards or carefully choose the heroes of your team to have it balanced or tend more to the type of strategy you prefer to use.

Download price: Free

Vampire: The Masquerade – Night Road

A role-playing game set in the world of ‘Vampire: The Masquerade’, and that arrived earlier this year to try to shorten the wait until the release of the delayed ‘Bloodlines 2’ . It stands out for being a text-based RPG , which can make things difficult for you if you don’t know English. But if you do and are willing to give it a try, his story is exceptional.