The best messages to congratulate the New Year 2021 by WhatsApp

The fateful year 2020 is finally over. A year that will go down in history due to the coronavirus pandemic and the arrival in record time of a vaccine that has already begun to be distributed among the population. Everything seems to indicate that 2021 will be a much better year – really, it is not difficult – or at least, the year in which most of the population will be able to protect themselves against COVID-19.

That is why we must look to the year 2021 with optimism. After a few hard months, it is time to wish good wishes and congratulate our family and friends on the year. On many occasions, we will have to do it through a videoconferencing app, since social distancing measures prevent us from getting together en masse or getting closer to our loved ones, but that will not prevent the exchange of good wishes for the new year.

Some of these video calls will be made through WhatsApp – which in 2020 increased the maximum number of people in a group video chat to eight – although WhatsApp will continue to be used mainly to forward memes and text messages. As we did when we compiled the best messages to congratulate Christmas that you can send by WhatsApp, now we make a list of text messages and ideas that could help you to congratulate your family and friends on the New Year, trying to be original:

-Very formal messages: «I wish that this new year brings you many joys. Happy 2021! “; «For next year I wish you two things: everything and nothing. Everything that can make you happy and nothing that can make you unhappy. Happy 2021! »

-Messages for friendship: “If you want one year of prosperity, plant wheat. If you want ten years of prosperity, plant fruit trees. If you want a life of prosperity, plant friends. I wish you many friends in 2021. Happy New Year! »; “Thanks to you, the year that ends today has become one of the best of my life, your advice was crucial for me to achieve my goals and I will never forget that. Happy New Year!”

-Love messages: «Thank you for appearing in 2021 and becoming my travel companion, I send you this message which is a box of peace full of joy, wrapped with affection, sealed with a smile and sent with a kiss. Happy New Year!”; “2021 will be just one more step on the path of our life together, give me your hand and let’s enjoy it together”; «I love you and wish you a happy 2021 by my side».

-Spiritual messages: «I have seen Happiness and she told me she was going to your house. I have asked you to also bring Health and Love. Treat them well, they are on my side. Happy New Year! “:” Here is your chance to turn a new page in the book of your life. Happy New Year!”

-Realistic messages: “The one who has to be different is you, not the year”; «It is not the destination, it is the journey. Enjoy every day of your adventure. Happy New Year!”

-Mathematical messages: «Today I have added 365 days of good luck, joy and happiness to your account number 2021. Enjoy them! Happy New Year!”; «I wish you a mathematical New Year: adding joys, subtracting sorrows, multiplying happiness and dividing love among your loved ones. Happy 2021! “:” I wish you 12 months of pleasure, 52 weeks of excitement, 365 days of laughter, 8,760 hours of good luck, 525,600 minutes of joy and 31,536,000 seconds of success. Happy New Year!

-Somewhat spicy messages: «If you add the figures for the new year … what figure does it give? Prize! Happy 2021 “,” May 2021 arrive with twice the sex of 2020, happy year “,” Have a happy and lucky year in which you do not stop practicing … whatever you like best “

-Message that is valid for everything: Fuck 2020! Happy New Year”

