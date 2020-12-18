The best mobile + fiber rates for freelancers and professionals

- Advertisement -

A year as dark as 2020, which is about to end, has taught us how important it is to have a good Internet connection. The coronavirus pandemic -both during the months of confinement and later in the “new normal” has forced the use of technology to remotely carry out actions that were previously carried out mostly in person, such as being in contact with family and friends , go to class or receive training of all kinds and, of course, work.

Especially for professionals, having a guaranteed internet connection and quality has become crucial, even more so for those who are self-employed. Have the best fiber rate for freelancers it can be vital for any freelancer. Now more than ever, going without coverage means losing business opportunities that are so difficult to achieve in a situation of economic crisis like the one we find ourselves in.

You have to be aware that teleworking has finally come to stay. We had been talking about it for years, but COVID-19 has implanted it in society once and for all. Many large companies such as Google and Facebook have already announced that their employees will not return to the offices until well into 2021, others such as Twitter have decided to implement teleworking forever. In a context like this, professionals need to be more connected than ever at home to fulfill their obligations. And in the case of freelancers, having a fast and guaranteed fiber will be essential so that their efficiency and productivity are not affected, as well as not losing any opportunity to bill.

Enough is having to worry about presenting budgets, getting clients, attending to their demands, sending invoices, paying taxes … as well as having to worry about being offline or because web pages do not load when browsing because the connection speed It is very poor. In this sense, the self-employed person has to find the best ally, work with the best fiber optic provider that guarantees that they will always be online and will be able to enjoy the best connection.

We have been testing the Adamo fiber optic and it is synonymous with guarantee and quality. Adamo Companies understands the needs of professionals and freelancers and has a catalog that has some of the best fiber optic rates you can find in the market. It was the first company to launch 1 GB fiber in Spain thanks to its own fiber optic network, which guarantees maximum reliability and security, since it does not have to depend on agreements with other operators as with virtual mobile operators.

Adamo has its own cabling, which allows it to offer fast fiber optics and without connection drops, no drops, or hacks. It has 600 Mb and 1,000 Mb rates (1GB) symmetric, which means that it provides the same data upload speed as download speed. Thus, sending and receiving emails and all kinds of documents, photographs and even videos, will be done in a matter of seconds.

In addition to having the best fiber optic rates and the best coverage, has special offers such as providing the first month of connection for free when hiring a fiber line and a mobile line, with a pack that allows the two services to be combined in the same bill at the end of the month and satisfy all the needs of freelance professional connection. Regarding their offer of mobile rates, you can choose the one that best suits your connection needs, since they have proposals with up to 23 GB of mobile data, so you can connect whenever and wherever you want and continue working in a way as safe and effective as if you were using fiber from home.

Along with these advantages, Adamo’s service for companies and freelancers also stands out for offering specialized technical support that you can contact at any time, as they are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, something that no other offers. operator, with a 100% personalized customer service.

Do not you think it anymore. Now that teleworking will be the norm, you need to have a solvent Internet and mobile company that guarantees you the best service and that you will not lose any customers. Go fiber optic from Adamo and enjoy fast and guaranteed fiber optics for freelancers and professionals.

