The best mobile games related to Christmas

Christmas is a time to relax, spend time with the family and take a well-deserved vacation. On these dates, the Android and iOS app stores are usually filled with all kinds of festive applications that allow us to send the best greeting cards.

Keep the Christmas spirit intact with these games that you can download for free on iOS and Android

Google also prepares Google every year applications in which you have to help Santa Claus in his Christmas village, and there are other Christmas-themed games to enjoy these lovely days. Next, on this Christmas day, we share with you some of the best games you can download, both for your Android mobile and for iPhone with a Christmas theme:

– “Christmas Fever: Cooking Games Madness”: This free game is available on Android and iOS and it is a version of the classic game of preparing food orders, choosing the ingredients that are requested on the screen, as quickly as possible.

– “Hidden Objects at Christmas”: Available for Android and iOS, it is a game in which the user must find hidden objects in the scenarios and help Santa Claus solve all the mysteries on Christmas Eve.

– “Santa’s Christmas Farm”: In this game, available for Android, iOS and Amazon Apps, players will have to take charge of Santa’s farm at the North Pole and grow it into a magical city. A very complete and addictive Christmas themed building game.

– «Christmas Coloring»: A game for the little ones in the house, available on Android and iOS, it is a Christmas-themed coloring book. You have options to save the progress on a page, share the result on social networks or create your own colors mixing those offered by the game.

– «Sweet Baby Girl Christmas 2»: Available for Android and iOS, it is a compilation of several games, all with a Christmas theme, with which the player can groom and dress Santa Claus, heal Rudolph the reindeer, draw Christmas cards, create ice sculptures, decorate the fireplace and much more.

– «Candy Christmas Match 3»: A version of the popular Christmas-themed Candy Crush for Android. Hundreds of levels to unlock, special moves and combinations, and a scoring system.

