Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Mobile phones are already part of our lives, thanks to them the waiting times are made lighter. In this sense, a good idea to take advantage of those free moments in public transport to enjoy some games that help train the mind, either to improve memory as to maintain health, sensory perception, visual acuity or even exercise the abilities of deduction.

Mind training games allow you to train various areas of the brain to prevent the effects of age.

– «Lumosity»: Available for Android and iOS, with more than 85 million downloads, it is a user favorite. It is about 25 games with which you can improve all areas of the brain, such as puzzles, memory games, problem solving or logic.

– «NeuroNation»: A set of 29 exercises and 8 courses with which it is possible, not only to train the brain, but also to reduce stress. Available for Android and iOS, it has personalized workouts and detailed statistics, so you can keep track.

– «Skillz»: This game, available for Android and iOS, offers a series of logic games and exercises with which to improve memory, reflexes, speed and coordination. After completing each level, the user receives a score of between 1 and 5 stars, as well as a certain amount of “brains”. Brains can be used to redo activities and thus improve scores.

– «60 brain games»: A very simple and fun game, available in the Google Play Store for Android. As its name suggests, it has 60 games designed to test your abilities and train your mind, in four specific areas: memory, concentration, problem solving and calculation. To do this, it has memory, mathematical, logic and concentration games.

– «Clockwork Brain»: A more «cassual» game, since it does not require daily training. This is a game for Android in which you solve puzzles and stimulate the mind with fun mini-games, with which to stimulate different areas of the mind. It is designed for free time and has been considered one of the 500 best applications in the world by “The Sunday Times”.

– «Smart»: 600 levels and more than 28 games, in this Android app, which allows users to train their mind. In addition, it has multiplayer functions, to compete with other users or play with friends.