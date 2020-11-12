The best mobile under 200 euros comes with a discount

The POCO X3 NFC can be yours for only 169 euros thanks to one of the AliExpress offers. It arrives in its global version, which is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage .

Buy the POCO X3 at the best price

The POCO X3 arrives with a 6.67-inch IPS screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh .

Under its chassis is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G , a chip that you can ask for a lot with demanding applications.

You will find it along with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.