The best mobile under 200 euros comes with a discount

By Abraham
0
4

Abraham

The POCO X3 NFC can be yours for only 169 euros thanks to one of the AliExpress offers. It arrives in its global version, which is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage .

LITTLE X3

Without a doubt, the POCO X3 is one of the purchases of the year.

Buy the POCO X3 at the best price

The POCO X3 arrives with a 6.67-inch IPS screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh .

Under its chassis is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G , a chip that you can ask for a lot with demanding applications.

You will find it along with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory
  • 6.67 ″ IPS screen, Full HD + and 120 Hz
  • 4 rear cameras
  • 5,160 mAh battery with fast charging at 33W
  • 3.5mm jack, USB-C, NFC

