The best online calculators

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

A calculator is a very useful tool, whether to perform a series of mathematical operations, such as to perform conversions or calculate geometric areas. In this sense, there are many professions and studies that require a good calculator to be able to work correctly.

With these online calculators it will be possible to perform calculations and conversions quickly and easily from the browser.

Before the Internet, calculators were high-tech pieces that cost a good amount of money. Luckily, today it is possible to access the most advanced scientific calculators from any browser, whether mobile or desktop, which have become one of the best tools for working online. For those looking for a good online calculator, these are some of the best:

-Wolfram Alpha: It is considered the best online calculator, in fact it is something more, since it is a “Computational Knowledge Engine”. It is a tool similar to a search engine, but with the ability to process natural language, so it is possible to ask things like: «what is the factorization of 4587».

-Mathway: It is a web application to solve mathematical problems such as equations, geometric problems or algebra. It has a very simple interface in which it is possible to write the operation and select “Solve”. It has many options such as factoring a polynomial or looking for roots, matrices, and other determinants.

-Sympy Gamma: This is a slightly simpler tool than the previous two, since it is a Python library to perform simple mathematical calculations. He is capable of solving arithmetic, algebra, trigonometry, calculus, number theory, and others.

-Mathics: With an online and desktop version, it is an open source version of Wolfram’s software for professional mathematicians. It is very versatile, as it is aimed at professional use, but it has a very steep learning curve.

-Calculator: As its name suggests, this browser application is a simple and elegant scientific calculator. It has the basic functions, as well as functions for calculations of trigonometry, logarithmic operations, constants, etc.

-Calcuonline: A complete website where you can find all kinds of calculators. From the most basic, to calculators for mortgages, loans, interest, IBAN … It also offers tools aimed at marketing, such as an ROI calculator, currency converters, financial calculators to find VAT, as well as tools aimed at mathematical analysis.

-Calcuworld: Another suite of calculators, with calculators for all kinds of uses, from calculators for ovulation, fertile, conception days, pregnancy days and ideal weight during pregnancy, to company tools such as payroll calculators, net pay calculators and gross, settlement and unemployment …

-Converter calculator: On this website it is possible to find calculators to carry out all kinds of conversions, from finding the actual fuel consumption, to calculating the size of a television. It also has converters of length, currency, weight and even mortgage simulators.

On the other hand, Google has several of its own tools as a calculator and all kinds of converters (coins, weights, measures …), to find them just type the name in the search bar and it will appear as the first result. For example, if you need to use a bit converter, just search for “bit converter” to bring up the tool, as you can see in the following image:

.