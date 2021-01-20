The best plan B for Carrefour may be to buy Casino

- Advertisement -

The best plan B for Carrefour is in your own backyard. Shares in Europe’s largest retailer remain close to a five-year low after the French government blocked its $ 20 billion acquisition by Canadian company Alimentation Couche-Tard. The best option for the CEO of the French group, Alexandre Bompard, may be to go shopping himself. Its national rival Casino fits the bill. Bompard might be tempted to do nothing. It’s been two years into its five-year recovery plan, which is expected to see the French supermarket’s ebitda margin rise to a booming 6.5% in 2022, according to Refinitiv data.

However, the group’s mainline is stagnant and its main domestic market is likely to become increasingly competitive as online retailers and discount stores gain more market share. Carrefour’s shares have lost almost a third of their value during his tenure.

Disaggregating Carrefour is an option. The € 13 billion group has four divisions: France, Europe, a small Asian company and a 72% stake in a publicly traded Latin American unit. Together, they could be worth 23,000 million euros including debt, according to our calculation that values ​​the business in Brazil at market value, France at 30% of 2019 sales, and Europe and Asia at 45% and 50% respectively. That means 26% more than the current share price.

However, without the rapidly growing Brazilian business, Carrefour’s French unit, which accounted for almost half of sales in 2019, would be more vulnerable to the rapid expansion of German discount stores. Therefore, Bompard could try to increase sales volume in France. The most likely target is the € 3 billion Casino, whose profitable urban convenience stores would be a perfect fit with its suburban hypermarkets. Its share price is sunk by the debt of its owner, Rallye, by Jean-Charles Naouri.

Suppose Carrefour pays a 30% premium per Casino, valuing the group at € 3.7 billion. Cutting back on overlapping stores and finding cheaper supply deals could generate perhaps € 500 million in annual synergies, given the likely cost savings of around 2% of the target. Taxed and capitalized, they are worth around 3,200 million euros, more than three times the value of the premium.

France’s competition regulators might be concerned. Together, Carrefour and Casino would have a market share of about a third. And the French government may be reluctant to lose jobs. However, creating a stronger national leader would help defend against international rivals and online retailers. President Emmanuel Macron can probably back him up.

