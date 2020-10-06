The best series of the 2000s that you can watch again

With the turn of the century, many of the best series arrived, which today are still the most recommended, the most important in history. In the first decade of the millennium, Prison Break was born, Breaking Bad or Brothers of Blood were born. Some essentials of all time that are also the best series of the 2000s that we can now see again on streaming platforms.

At the international level but also at the national level, with some series such as Los Serrano or Hospital Central. Some that did not last long and others that still accompany us today, such as Grey’s Anatomy. Some, like The West Wing of the White House, are not included in this list because their arrival was in the late nineties, although even in the first decade of the 2000s they continued to be an absolute success. It also happened nationally with others like Compañeros or Al Salir de Clase. But we will focus exclusively on those that arrived when we had already turned the century.

Prison Break

What is one of the best series of the 21st century arrived precisely at the beginning of this century to tell us the story of Michael Scofield, a prisoner who wants to voluntarily enter prison and robs a bank for it. Already behind bars he will meet his brother, unjustly locked up and will try to escape, with the help of other prisoners. Five seasons with 90 episodes that hooked millions of people in an action series and escape plans but also full of subplots and secondary characters that make it even more complete and interesting.

Platform : Netflix / Amazon Prime Video

Year : 2005

Chapters : Five seasons, 90 episodes

Duration per episode : About 45 minutes

Genre : Police

The Good Wife

The Good Wife also arrived in the first decade of the 2000s, specifically in 2009. Although it lasted years and even today we can enjoy The Good Fight as one of the best series of recent times , Alicia Florrick’s is also one of the essentials of lawyers, one of the best series of the 2000s. Alicia Florrick is the protagonist, a lawyer who stopped practicing to focus on her family and who has now returned to the trials, to the offices, to the popular Lockhart & Gardner law firm to live it all type of independent cases and by chapters but also a linear plot of justice, politics, personal dramas.

Platform : Netflix

Year : 2009

Chapters : Seven seasons, 156 episodes

Duration : Approximately 45 minutes

Genre : Political Drama / Lawyers

Recommended age : For over 13 years

Blood brothers

Brothers of blood is one of the best series in history and it arrived with the newly released century. The 10 episodes of this title created by Steven Spielberg in 2001 with 60 minutes per chapter are available on HBO . Completely realistic they will take us to the last leg of World War II to tell us the story of the American battalion of the 506th parachute regiment during the fight on D-Day, of the Easy Company. Perfect to see in a weekend and that will tell us the details of the Normandy Landing or Operation Overlord in addition to all the operations that followed until the final defeat of the German army. A classic that does not go out of style, an essential whatever the type of content you like.

Platform : HBO

Year : 2001

Chapters : One season, 10 episodes

Duration per episode : 60 minutes

Genre : War / World War II

Rebel way

Rebelde Way is far from being one of the best series of the first decade of the 2000s but it is one of the most remembered by those who were teenagers at this time. Rebelde Way is one of the telenovelas of music, confrontations and intrigues. More than 300 episodes that follow its four protagonists at the Elite Way School boarding school, a boarding school where they study and live and where they will form their own clandestine music group. Mia, Manuel, Pablo and Marizza starred in all these episodes now available on Netflix for fans of teenage soap operas who want to catch up or for those who want to see them again.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2002

Chapters: Two seasons, 318 episodes

Duration: About 45 minutes per chapter

Theme : Teen series

Recommended age : For over 13 years

Skins

One of the best youth titles of all time is undoubtedly Skins, also one of the best series of 2000. It was born in 2007 and has 61 episodes available on Netflix in which we follow a group of friends from Bristol who live his last months of high school and that he will show us all the adolescent problems that were longed for, at that moment, on television. Real problems that made many young people make Skins their main series , in which they could be reflected. Adolescents with defects, family problems, depression, mental problems, addiction problems, eating disorders or family problems that were clearly shown in what is one of the best series of the 2000s.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2007

Chapters: Seven seasons, 61 episodes

Duration : About 45 minutes per chapter

Theme : Adolescence, institute

Recommended age : For over 16 years

Hannah Montana

Hannah Montana was one of the great classics for children of the nineties and is completely available on Disney Plus with 100 episodes in which Miley Cirus brings her character to life. Miley Stweart is the protagonist of Hannah Montana, a young adolescent who maintains a double life: she is an ordinary person in her new institute or school in Malibu but she is also a pop star that everyone admires. Of course, this second nobody knows except her father and her brother. Combine the day to day with the life of a star, go unnoticed or the moments with her best friend or with her brother and father. One of the mythical series of this decade with a hundred episodes that aired from 2006 and 2011 and that we can see again.

In addition, you can also see the Hannah Montana movie or a documentary in which we will learn more about Miley Cirus, her concerts, her music.

Platform : Disney Plus

Year : 2006 – 2011

Chapters : Four seasons, 100 episodes

Duration : About 25 minutes per chapter

Age : For all audiences

Lizzie McGuire

Like the previous one, Lizzie McGuire was another of the great successes of the first decade of the 2000 for the youngest. Previous to Hannah Montana and something more innocent and childish than Miley Cirus, Lizzie McGuire follows a somewhat clumsy and unpopular teenager who dreams of precisely this: to be popular, to be the ‘coolest’ in high school. But, for the moment, we continue his day to day with his friends Miranda and Gordo or at home, with his parents and his little brother Matt. A total of 60 episodes available on Disney Plus that we can watch again and through which its animated alter ego will guide us that you have surely seen at some time.

Platform : Disney Plus

Year : 2001 – 2002

Chapters : Three seasons, 65 episodes

Duration : About 22 or 23 minutes per episode

Age : For over 9 years

House

It may not seem like one of the best series of the 2000s but it sure is one of the most successful because you will have seen it sometime. It was born in 2004 and ran for more than ten years, until 2012, with more than 170 episodes that are now available on Netflix. Gregory House is peculiar and even insufferable but “he is forgiven” because he always knows the diagnosis, however rare the disease may seem.

It is ironic, satirical and egomaniacal so surely you also dislike him, as well as his colleagues in the series. But he is able to get an analysis, a diagnosis and a treatment. The episodes work well in order but you can also get hooked without having seen the previous ones since in each of them we will see a case of a patient who becomes ill, is transferred to the hospital and is considered as something “rare”. It is here when the protagonist intervenes.

Platform : Netflix

Year: 2004

Chapters : Eight seasons, 177 episodes

Duration: About 45 minutes per chapters

Theme : Humor, medicine

Recommended age : For over 16 years

The Wire

For many it is the best series of all time, the best in history. The Wire is a classic that was born in 2002 and ran for five seasons, 60 episodes. Created by David Simon and set in the slums of Baltimore, The Wire tells of the investigation of a murder related to the world of drugs. A portrait of the cartels, the police, the corruption or the loyalty. An outstanding creation full of realism that will make us empathize and infect ourselves thanks to totally “credible” scripts for which Simón enlisted the help of the Baltimore police to give it greater realism. Sixty episodes that have achieved continuous critical acclaim or recognition and awards of all kinds since its inception 18 years ago.

Platform: HBO

Year: 2002

Chapters: Five seasons, 60 episodes

Duration: Between 55 and 60 minutes per chapter

Theme : Thiller, drug trafficking

Recommended age : For over 18 years

Breaking bad

Breaking Bad is also another of the best series of the 2000s and, for many, one of the best series in history. Walter White is a father and high school teacher whose life changes when he learns that he has lung cancer , a cancer without a cure . To prepare a good future for his family, White decides to dedicate himself to the creation of methamphetamine with the help of a former student, Jesse Pinkman. An essential title and a reference for millions of people around the world, with five seasons and 62 episodes available on Netflix.

In addition, Breaking Bad has the spin-off Better Call Saul, an independent series that takes place before this plot and follows the character that gives it its name, Saul Goodman.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2008

Chapters: Five seasons, 62 episodes

Duration: Between 45 and 55 minutes

Theme : Police Thriller / Drama

Recommended age : For over 16 years

Mad men

Set in 1960s New York, Mad Men was and continues to be one of the best series of the 2000s and most critically acclaimed. She tells us about the day to day and the work of the Sterling Cooper advertising agency on Madison Avenue, with Don Draper at the helm. A charismatic character that represents the classic American dream but a series that for many can be heavy or “excessively slow” but ideal for lovers of fashion, advertising, marketing.

Platform : HBO

Year : 2007

Chapters : Seven seasons, 92 episodes

Duration per episode : About 45 or 50 minutes

Genre : Drama

Modern Family

Three totally different families, a fake documentary format, and a partiarch, Jay Prtitchett. Modern Family is one of the classic sitcoms of the last twenty years in which the protagonists are three totally different families, their day-to-day life, their coexistence. It is not only an entertaining option with twenty minute episodes but it is also one of the best titles to learn English with all kinds of different accents.

Platform : Netflix / Movistar Plus

Year : 2009

Chapters : Nine seasons. 223 chapters.

Duration per episode : About 20 minutes

Theme : Family comedy

Age : Recommended for over 13 years

Two and a half Men

Charlie Sheen is Charlie Harper in Two and a Half Men, an unmarried and womanizing character who lives happily in solitude in his Malibu mansion. But his plans change when his brother divorces and he and his son Jake move in with him, altering the usual order (or disorder, rather) of their home. A life of chaos, women and alcohol in opposition to the order and plan of Alan, his recently moved brother. Together they must raise Jake and must survive living together in a sitcom, with more than 250 episodes that you can see on Amazon.

Platform : Amazon Prime Video

Year : 2006

Chapters : Twelve seasons, about 260 episodes

Duration per episode : About 22 minutes per chapter

Theme : Comedy

Age : Recommended for over 12 years

how I Met Your Mother

Among the classic sitcoms, How I Met Your Mother is one that we have all seen on television. Starring architect Ted Mosby, it is about a gang of friends and Mosby’s inability to find a stable partner. In autobiographical format in which Mosby tells his children everything we see in the scenes of the series. A continuous flashbacks, except for a few minutes per episode, in which we will see Ted, Barney or Marshall, Lily or Robin … funny characters in a classic 25-minute comedy in which the daily life of these friends is the central theme .

Platform : Netflix

Year : 2005

Chapters : Nine seasons, 208 episodes

Duration per episode : About 25 minutes

Genre : Comedy, sitcom

The Big Bang Theory

Along with How I Met Your Mother, The Big Bang Theory is one of the most popular sitcoms of the last fifteen years and that we have seen for years on television, on Neox in Spain. A comedy that follows two roommates, Sheldon and Leonard , two physicists who work at the California Institute of Technology. She follows them from the moment they welcome their new neighbor, Penny, an aspiring actress totally different from them. Twelve seasons and almost 300 episodes in which Sheldon’s few social skills or the secondary problems of other characters make it one of the most entertaining comedies of recent times or that has managed to hook the public the most since its premiere in 2007.

Platform : Atresplayer Premium

Year : 2007

Chapters : Twelve seasons, 279 episodes

Duration : About 20 or 22 minutes per chapter

Genre : Comedy

Grey’s Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy at the beginning of the century and even today preparing new seasons. One of the longest-lived but also one of the best series of the 2000s with more than 300 episodes and with more than 15 years behind it. Fifteen since Meredith Gray entered Seattle Grace Hospital as a resident. Between the corridors of that hospital we have experienced all kinds of triumphs and defeats, arrivals and departures, welcomes and farewells. Of deaths, of love relationships, of fights and betrayals. One of the great classics in which medicine is the least important, although cases and diagnoses are not lacking either. A series you can still hook on today with all the full episodes on Amazon Prime Video and waiting for new seasons, with new characters, with new stories that will conquer us.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Year : 2005

Chapters : 15 seasons, more than 300 episodes

Duration: Between 40 and 45 minutes per chapter

Theme : Medical Drama

Recommended age : For over 16 years

Lost

Lost has turned ten years since its end in 2020. But it was born in 2004 which is one of the best series of all time and one of the most viewed, most followed, with the most fans. If you have come to this years without knowing what it is about, we summarize it: an accident in a flight ends up on a desert island and the survivors must do everything possible to continue their lives, seek resources, live together. Flashbacks will show us why they traveled on that flight or what they hide, while we will see the relationships between them, the problems, and survival.

Platform : Amazon Prime Video

Year: 2004

Chapters: Six seasons, 121 episodes

Duration per episode : About 45 minutes

Theme : Science Fiction / Mystery / Drama

Recommended age : For over 16 years

The computer engineers

If you are looking for a fun, classic comedy, one of the best series of the 2000s that does not go out of style today and perfect for geeks. In the basement, in the IT department of Industrias Rynhold, The IT Crowd or Los Informáticos in Spain takes place, a title that premiered in 2005 and has 25 episodes of about twenty minutes available on Netflix. You will especially like you are a lover of technology or computers and you know what it feels like when everyone asks you what mobile to buy, what computer or when they continually ask you to fix something.

Short jokes, gags and an intelligent humor in which the three members of the Rhynhold Industries IT department will be marginalized by the rest of the employees who will not hesitate to consult any doubt or absurd problem with their equipment. And, as always, most are solved with a simple reset. Fun and totally recommended if you are looking for something light, entertaining and to watch eating or dining.

Platform : Netflix

Year : 2005

Chapters : Four seasons, 25 episodes

Duration : About 22 minutes per chapter

Genre : Comedy

Recommended age: For over 13 years

The Office

Of all the best comedy series, The Office is one that we would always highlight despite the fact that it was released more than fifteen years ago. One of the best series of the 2000s if you are looking for something entertaining and simple, with short episodes of less than 25 minutes and full of gags or dialogues that we still remember today. Michael Scott is the director of the Dunder Mifflin paper company where all kinds of characters work. Recorded in mockumentary format, the characters will speak to the camera and interact with it, leaving us with all kinds of mythical and fun moments and conversations.

Platform : Amazon Prime Video

Year: 2005

Chapters : Nine seasons, 188 episodes

Duration: Between 20 and 25 minutes per chapter

Theme : Comedy / Sitcom

Recommended age : For over 13 years

Glee

Music and dance lovers fell in love with one of the best series of the 2000s that arrived with the decade almost over and lasted six seasons and more than a hundred episodes. Glee is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to bring us back to the teenage hours we spent at William McKinley High School. It is to this educational center that Will Shuester returns , a teacher who wants the school choir to once again have the success it had when he was young and for this he manages to create a group of students who share his passion for music, for the dance. But, in addition, a series full of relevant values ​​for young people or adolescents and that moves away from the classic stereotypes in which only the handsome and popular triumph,

Platform: Netflix / Amazon Prime Video

Year: 2009

Chapters: Six seasons, 121 episodes

Duration : About 45 minutes per chapter

Theme : Comedy

Recommended age : For over 13 years

The Serrano

Although it is not one of the best series of the 2000s worldwide, it is a classic in Spain that we could not miss on this list because you may not have seen it but surely you have heard about it. Los Serrano aired on Telecinco from 2003 to 2008 with almost 150 episodes. Diego and Lucía are Antonio Resines and Belén Rueda, high school sweethearts meet again years later and decide to get married and share a roof over their heads.

They and each other’s children. She, divorced. He, a widower. A family of seven (and the grandmother) in which coexistence will not be easy and we will live all kinds of daily dramas, impossible loves, friendship, humor, jokes or confrontations in a series that takes place at the Garcílaso de la Vega school, in the bar or tavern of the Serrano Brothers (with Fiti as a regular customer) or in the house of those who are now the Serrano Capdevila family.

Platform : Amazon Prime Video

Year : 2003 – 2008

Chapters : Eight seasons, 147 episodes

Duration : About 75 or 90 minutes per episode

Theme : Thriller / Intrigue

Age : For over 16 years

Central Hospital

Like Los Serrano, Hospital Central is not one of the best series in history but probably one of those that we all remember on television among the best series of the 2000s and that even managed to go further, being broadcast for more than ten years with twenty seasons and 300 episodes of which you can see almost all of them on Amazon. Central Hospital, as its name suggests, is a medical drama that follows day-to-day life in the hospital that gives it its name. The problems, routines, loves or friends of its employees but also those of the patients who have just arrived and those who leave, those who simply spend a few hours there or those who must stay in the hospital.

Platform : Amazon Prime Video

Year : 2000 – 2012

Chapters : Twenty seasons, 300 episodes (only 17 seasons on Amazon)

Duration : Around 80 or 90 minutes

Theme : Medical Drama