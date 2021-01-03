The best smartwatches under 100 euros at the beginning of 2021

Smartwatches, not to be confused with smartbands, are smart watches that can help in fields such as physical activity and productivity. These devices are becoming increasingly popular in Italy as well. The last few years have in fact been an important stepping stone to this category, which many believe has become popular in the way we know it today since the arrival of the original Apple Watch in 2015. In any case, since then, water has gone down. the bridges have passed a lot, so much so that now it is possible to take home smartwatch able to convince many users even spending less than 100 euros. Let’s go, therefore, to analyze the most interesting products available in this early 2021, reminding you that the prices taken into consideration are only those of Amazon Italy and the official websites of the producers.

Huawei Watch Fit

Among the newer products in this price range is the Huawei Watch Fit. It is a wearable described on several occasions as a sort of hybrid between a smartwatch and a smartband. Sold at € 99.90 on Amazon Italy, the device has limited dimensions and weight, but does not give up all the features typical of the world of smartwatches. As you can read in our Huawei Watch Fit review, the device mounts a very good 1.64-inch AMOLED display and features features such as heart rate and blood oxygen (SpO2) measurement. There is also support for 96 different sports. The excellent autonomy completes the circle. Too bad only for a somewhat limiting management of notifications, for the absence of NFC and for a complete operating system but not exactly customizable as seen in other solutions. In any case, the Huawei Watch Fit certainly offers good value for money.

Huami Amazfit GTS

Also known for its collaborations with Xiaomi, Huami is a company that in recent years has been particularly talked about in the world of wearable devices. Indeed, its Amazfit brand has managed to stand out from the crowd thanks to features and attractive prices. Among the most intriguing solutions under 100 euros, we certainly find Amazfit GTS. At the time of the announcement there were not a few who had approached the product because of a design that is somewhat reminiscent of the Apple Watch. However, going beyond the surface, one finds a satisfactory device from many points of view. The 1.65-inch AMOLED display is of good quality and so are the materials used. The weight of the smartwatch is contained and there are several ways indicated for sportsmen. Another important strength is the autonomy that does not disappoint expectations. Of course, Amazfit GTS is not perfect: for example, it is not possible to reply to messages. Despite this, the price of 103.99 euros on Amazon Italy (it can also be found for less online) is certainly a good incentive to take this model home.

Huawei Watch GT and Watch GT 2e

The most attentive among you will know that Watch GT 2 is already out, but if you want to spend little, you can buy the original Watch GT under 100 euros, a complete device from any point of view that you can buy for 99.90 euro on Huawei’s official website. In short, although it is not the latest smartwatch released on the market, the cost is not the highest and can therefore be a good choice. We find features ranging from cardiac detection to sleep tracking, passing through sports tracking. Too bad only for the limited notifications and some other burr on the software side. In any case, you can learn more about the smartwatch in our review of the Huawei Watch GT Active. We also point out that the Watch GT 2e model is also sold at an attractive price: € 99.90 on Amazon Italy. If you want to aim for something more sporty, you might be interested in taking a look at our review of the Huawei Watch GT 2e.

Honor Watch ES

Following a trend similar to that of Huawei Watch Fit, smartwatch that we have discussed previously, Watch ES is the economic proposal of Honor which is proposed as a sort of hybrid between smartwatch and smartband. Lightweight and with excellent autonomy, it is a device that winks at sportsmen. The price is reduced: 79.90 euros through the official Honor website. Too bad for the absence of GPS and NFC and for the usual limitations of the operating system. Furthermore, the build quality is not the highest among the products on the market. However, net of these smudges, Honor Watch ES represents a recent and good quality solution for those who do not want to spend too much. The operating system is the classic LiteOS, so those who have already used a Huawei / Honor wearable device know what the experience awaits them. In closing, we would like to mention other devices sold in this price range that you may want to explore: Realme Watch and Amazfit Bip S.