The best smartwatches under 100 euros in August 2020

We live hectic lives and probably run a lot more businesses than our parents did. Just think of messages, e-mails and in general the constant “bombardment” of notifications. However, inevitably, we cannot have the smartphone in hand every two seconds. For this reason, being able to take a quick look at what is happening, perhaps at those activities that do not necessarily require an answer, through the smartwatch screen can save a lot of time and allow you to spend the day a little more “serene”, without having that constant feeling of missing something. To this must be added the tracking of your physical activity, which can help us maintain as balanced a life as possible. In short, having a smart watch can be particularly useful nowadays. If you have never approached this world and do not know where to start, or you simply want some advice to replace your now “obsolete” smartwatch without spending too much, the models analyzed below, all having a price below 100 euros, could be for you. We remind you that the prices taken into consideration are those of Amazon Italy and the official websites of the producers.

Huawei Watch GT

Although the review of Huawei Watch GT 2 and Watch GT 2e have already been published, those who do not have particular needs in the smartwatch field can safely point to the previous generation of Huawei’s device, or to Watch GT. In fact, also due to the arrival of new products, the aforementioned device has undergone a major price drop in recent months, up to the current 97.89 euros on Amazon Italy (42 mm). Among other things, at the time of writing, a further discount of 4.89 euros is also available directly at check-out. In short, it is an interesting period to aim for a smartwatch which, although not exactly the latest, can have its say and turn out to be an excellent device, especially considering the price range. In fact, we are talking about a complete product, from cardiac detection to sleep tracking, up to sports features. In short, it is a smartwatch able to satisfy the needs of a good slice of users. Of course, there are some smudges, from limited notifications to the not quite perfect Huawei Health application, but it is certainly one of the most valid solutions in this price range. If you need more information, you can refer to our Huawei Watch GT Active review. This specific variant is sold for 104.90 euros on Amaozn Italia through resellers.

Huami Amazfit GTS

Huami is a company known to many also due to its collaborations with Xiaomi which in recent years has been making sparks in terms of wearable devices. In the field of cheap smartwatches, one of its most interesting proposals is certainly Amazfit GTS. It is a product that initially attracted a lot of attention to itself also because of a design that many also remember because of a design that in the minds of many refers to the iconic Apple Watch. However, we are talking about an interesting product from various points of view, from the materials used (aluminum alloy) up to the weight of just 24.8 grams, not to mention the thickness of 9.4 mm and the 1.65-inch AMOLED display with 348×442 pixel resolution. For sports enthusiasts, there is no shortage of 12 dedicated modes and, in case you are wondering, yes: there is water resistance up to 5ATM. In short, between good display, autonomy that does not disappoint expectations and build quality, Amazfit GTS is able to convince many. Unfortunately you can not reply to messages and there are some other slight flaws, but the quality / price ratio is there. In this case, we made a small “break from the rule”, given that the price is 113.99 euros on Amazon Italy, but actually looking good online is also under 100 euros and it made no sense to exclude it from this “ranking. “for a few euros.

Huami Amazfit Bip and Bip Lite

Staying at Huami, we deal with devices suitable for those with an even lower budget, actually entering the range under 50 euros. We refer to Amazfit Bip and Bip Lite, two entry-level smartwatches often appreciated by those taking their first steps in the world of wearables. These products offer a good starting point for those with no special needs, offering basic features such as heart rate detection and mileage tracking. All this at a price of 49.50 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers for the Lite variant and 58.90 euros for the “standard” model.

Among the strengths of this range of products, we find a good screen, visible even under sunlight, a special dedicated app and above-average autonomy. Of course, the price range does not allow for a build quality on a par with more famous products, but these are products that could appeal to many users. As for the different between Amazfit Bip and Bip Lite, the first has integrated GPS, while the second must connect to the smartphone to track physical activity.

Choice of the smartwatch market: UMIDIGI Uwatch3 and YAMAI

After having illustrated our choices in the economic range under 100 euros, it is also good to take a look at which devices are chosen directly by the Italians, based on the ranking of Bestseller devices of Amazon Italy and excluding smart bands (which are a part). According to the aforementioned source, at the moment particularly cheap products are going strong, which remain below 50 euros. More precisely, it has been for months now UMIDIGI Uwatch3 remains in the top positions of the ranking. On the other hand, the price is tempting: 39.99 euros. There is also the possibility to choose between the variant for men and the one that winks at women and the price does not change. As you can imagine, the smartwatch has no particular claims, other than to satisfy the needs of those who have basic needs. It is a well-built product for the price range it belongs to. It is also able to offer good autonomy and has a design that recalls more noble solutions.

There is no shortage of a 1.3-inch display and water resistance up to 5 ATM. There are various limitations, including those related to notifications, but there is no shortage of features such as heart rate measurement, step count and sleep tracking. There is also a dedicated application, but GPS is missing. Unfortunately, the software is not the best, but in this price range you cannot ask for “miracles”.

For the rest, at the time of writing the best-selling product is YAMAI Smartwatch, which costs 39.99 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers. The latter has interesting features such as IP68 certification, so you might be interested in taking a look at this model too.