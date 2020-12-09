The best social networks for artists and art lovers

Although there are social networks like Pinterest, Instagram or Facebook where numerous photos, videos and other artistic content are published, these platforms are very generic. However, artists and art lovers in all their expressions can enjoy online platforms specially designed for them, where they can make their work known, admire the creations of others and find users around the world who share their passion. That is why today we present a list of the best social networks for artists where you can share your creations and get to know those of other artists like you:

There are numerous “niche” social networks for artists, which can be used in addition to the more generic platforms

-Dribbble: is a social network founded in 2009 and created as an exhibition platform for artistic creations for all types of users. In it, you can create profiles to upload the latest designs and jobs, contact other professionals and even find work. To be part of this community, you just have to register on its website with your Google account or with an email address.

-Kompoz: is a social network for musicians where they can show their artistic skills and collaborate in the creation of unpublished musical pieces. To be part of this community you have to register on the website using an email and completing a form with personal data.

Once this is done, musical creations obtained with apps to create music from the same mobile can be uploaded to the profile. Finally, you can ask friends to collaborate in the development of the piece or contact a bassist in New York or a keyboardist in Japan and together collaborate on the musical production.

-Falsaria: is a social network designed for content creators and other people who are passionate about writing and publishing texts collaboratively. To be part of this community you must register for free on its website using a Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn account or an email. Once registered, you will be able to publicly disseminate writings, receive opinions, market products, find an ideal market niche … as well as train yourself to improve as a writer, among other things.

-DeviantArt: is a social network where lovers of drawing and photography, mainly, can show their creations and contact other people, as well as receive opinions, comments and advice from other art professionals.

Although this platform is open to all types of artists, they are mainly photography professionals, graphic designers, pixel artists, painters … those who frequent it, although literary works, films, skins and even fanfics (fictional content with themes and real world actors). To be part of this community, you have to register on the website using an email.

-Behance: is a network of services, designed for the self-promotion of artistic projects and creations, especially suitable for those interested in fashion, industrial design, typography, game design, digital arts, advertising, art and architecture. In it, you can create an online portfolio and share it with clients or companies when promoting yourself. Behance has been created by Adobe, the popular design software and applications company. To be part of this community, you must register on their website using an email account.

-Wattpad: is a social network designed for literary creators, story writers, short stories, poetry and other genres, who can share their writings with a community made up of 80 million users. To be part of this community, you have to register on its website using your Facebook account, Google or an email. It also has a mobile application available for download on Android.

-Books.com: is a social network with editorial functions where literary creators can go to publish their creations and develop the marketing process for their works, as it offers a book publishing, design and distribution service. To be part of this community, the user must submit their proposal using an email for registration.

.