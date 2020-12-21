The best TikTok marketing campaigns of 2020 in Spain

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

TikTok has registered a very important growth in 2020, the year in which it has exceeded 800 million active users per month and 2 billion downloads. In addition, it has diversified its audience and has gone from being a social network for young people to becoming a platform with users of all ages. In fact, 67% of TikTok users are over 25 years old.

Brands such as Netflix, Fonter and FC Barcelona are part of this list of TikTok Business that have uploaded creative content to the social network to promote their products

With these figures, and how could it be otherwise, many companies have launched this year to develop their marketing strategies on TikTok, since for many it has become a platform where their target audience is and where they can show what that they sell successfully if they follow their own codes and the style of the social network.

It does not take large investments, but rather high doses of creativity and being able to understand how to communicate on the platform, to launch successful campaigns on TikTok. A few days ago we saw international advertising campaigns that were successful in 2020, but today we are going to focus on strategies that have been a success in Spain over the last 12 months thanks to their high creative component.

-World Health Organization (WHO): WHO released a video this year using its own brand effect, called “ProtectWHO”, with which users can see who they will protect if they comply with security measures against Covid-19. In Spain alone, users created more than 6,300 videos with this effect, and more than 18 million impressions were achieved. In addition, the engagement rate of the campaign was very high, 10.51%. This is one of the videos where the effect was used.

-Fonter: This sparkling water brand launched a challenge for the TikTok community in Spain with the sponsored hashtag #SomosVerdeEsperanza. The campaign video featured the song “Every day the sun rises” performed by the Spanish rock band Bongo Bontrako, which was a real hit. Tiktokers have already included it in more than 82,000 videos and the creations made with the hashtag now add up to more than 413 million views.

-FC Barcelona: Soccer Club Barcelona launched the #GoForItChallenge challenge, in which users could use audio that mimicked a question and answer session. This challenge generated around 568 million views and 197,000 videos. The most original contents were awarded with shirts signed by the team and OPPO smartphones.

-Netflix: Netflix created a successful campaign building on the release of the movie “Enola Holmes.” She invented the #EnolaChallenge challenge, which consisted of playing the main character of the film in a representative scene of the film. More than 136,000 videos were created by users developing the challenge with creativity and ingenuity. Over 295 million views were achieved.

-Amazon Prime Video: The Netflix competition was not far behind, and Amazon Prime Video Spain launched a video on TikTok with the hashtag #FernandoChallenge taking advantage of the premiere of the documentary on the life of the Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso. The challenge was to imitate the characteristic eagle stance that this pilot uses to celebrate his victories. More than 94,000 users made their own videos, and the original had 273 million views.

-Maybelline– This cosmetics company released a video on TikTok to show the high resistance of their lipsticks. To do this, he devised the #RetoMaybelline for users to put the product to the test. Over 60,000 videos were created and the original campaign clip garnered 238 million views.

-Stradivarius: The clothing store chain launched a video on TikTok to increase brand awareness and publicize its new service “Stradishoppers TV”. In two days, it achieved 12,000 new followers and a 16.21% engagement with a clip that lasted 32 seconds and that, on average, was viewed 14.02 seconds.

.