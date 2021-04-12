The best tools to work online

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Now that telework is imposed in most sectors and that there are many people who carry out training tasks through the Internet, or use collaborative tools to do their projects or group work, we are going to review a series of online tools that They will help you to work and perform small daily tasks easily on the Internet. Useful online calculators, personal translators, photo editing programs, music editing systems or places to find royalty-free images for all your tasks. Attentive to this article that we are going to solve many of your tasks.

-Online calculators: If you need to use a calculator while you work, you no longer have to use the drawer to look for a physics one, but you can use one of the many that are on the Internet or even the specific one of the operating system that you have installed on your computer, either PC or Mac.

But if, in addition to doing addition and subtraction, you want to calculate other types of things, just visit Software del Sol’s – in the link indicated above – and there you will access a wide variety of them, for free. You will find IBAN calculators, VAT calculators, percentage calculators, loan interest calculators, compound interest …

-Personal translators: In the same way, it will no longer be necessary for you to go to your bookshelf and search your language dictionary for any word that you cannot translate from another language. The Internet offers you multiple possibilities to use an online translator for free.

Without a doubt, you can use Google’s translator, one of the most complete that exists, which translates 80 languages ​​and even includes voice functions and simultaneous translation in real time, as well as through augmented reality with your mobile camera, but there are many more.

-Photo editing programs: You no longer have to buy an expensive software license to edit your photos. On the Internet you will find numerous photo editing programs with very professional results that will help you obtain an adequate digital presence and fill your social networks with quality content.

One of the easiest to use is that of Pixlr.com, which has several editing options and allows you to cut, change backgrounds, upload images, add text … and save them optimized so that they look good on the web. There are others, such as the online version of Photoshop or befunky…. or even the popular Canvas app.

-Music editing programs: Whether you want to cut an mp3 file or if you want to download royalty-free music for your online compositions, on the Internet you will also find many tools that will help you in this regard. From mp3 Converter to mp3 trigger, going through all kinds of apps to find music.

-Image search engines: If you need photographs for your work or for your personal blog, you can always resort to one of the many free image banks that you will find on the Internet and where you can download thousands of images without worrying about copyright. Many of them also have payment options and being premium you will get more exclusive content.

-Cloud storage: You will also find numerous services on the Internet that allow you to host countless files and documents in the cloud, to access them from wherever you want. Both Google Cloud and iCloud are two of the best known, but you have many more at your disposal.

-Password managers: A good idea to guarantee your security and privacy online is to use an online password manager, so you won’t have to keep them in your memory or written down somewhere accessible to other users. There are many services, such as the popular Lastpass, but also other alternatives.

.