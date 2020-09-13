The best top-of-the-range Android smartphones in August 2020

The holiday / vacation period is ending a bit for everyone and soon we will return to the classic routine, even if obviously this 2020 is a particular year. In any case, even the world of Android smartphones has had some well-deserved rest in recent weeks, even if many important presentations are now imminent and critics are having the opportunity to analyze the Galaxy Note 20 range announced in early August. In short, even this month there is a lot to consider. Let’s go, therefore, to see what they are the most valid devices at the flagship level, reminding you that the prices taken into consideration are only those present on Amazon Italy or on the official websites of the respective manufacturers.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

The family of devices that attracted the most attention of the public in this August 2020 was certainly that Galaxy Note 20. In fact, as happens every year, the Unpacked event was held at the beginning of the month and the critics had the opportunity to test the Ultra variant of the smartphone during the recent weeks. For the moment, we have released a preview for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, while the review will come later. We can already confirm that this is a valid smartphone, which certainly deserves to be in this ranking. The main reasons are to be found in the excellent screen, in the good experience offered by the S Pen with latency of 9 ms, in the good photographic sector and in the complete connectivity department (including 5G, the audio jack is missing). The main weakness is the autonomy, which is not able to compete with that of other top of the range. For the rest, the price is not exactly for everyone: 1279 euros on Amazon Italy (12 / 256GB, availability is marked starting from 30 August 2020). If you are interested in this model, we advise you to wait for the publication of our review, in order to get a more precise idea about the product.

ASUS ROG Phone 3

Everyeye collects on its pages every day a large group of lovers of the world of video games. Could we therefore refrain from providing you with information on where to look at the mobile gaming level? Obviously not and in fact we are here to tell you about ASUS ROG Phone 3. It is what is definitive by many as the most valid device for those who usually play via smartphone. On the other hand, the competition has never really managed to place a “premium” product at the level of the ROG Phone range. This year the Taiwanese company has made an interesting choice, marketing the Strix Edition, which has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal memory, at a price of 799 euros on the official website.

For those who want to aim for the top, however, there is the newly arrived 16 / 512GB variant with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, sold for 1099 euros. In any case, on these pages, in addition to the review of ASUS ROG Phone 3, we have proposed various insights related to the device, in order to tell you about it at 360 degrees. You can find everything in the tab linked to the ASUS gaming smartphone.

As for the strengths, the excellent 144 Hz display, the high-caliber performance, the excellent autonomy, the good audio sector and the complete connectivity sector (there is no lack of 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and USB Type-C). Too bad only for a weight that is not exactly the most contained and for a price not exactly for all budgets. For the rest, there is the age-old question of “overkill” specifications, but whoever points to these devices knows the situation well. In any case, ROG Phone 3 is an important device for the market, capable of opening up new paths (just think of Google Stadia).

OnePlus 8 Pro

Despite the recent return to the mid-range with the Nord range, we must not forget that this year OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 8 range. The spearhead of the latter is the Pro variant, a solid device from many points of view. Sold for 919 euros on the official website (8 / 128GB), the device brings with it new features such as IP68 certification. Also not to be underestimated is the excellent display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, as well as the complete connectivity compartment (there are 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and USB Type-C 3.1, absent only the audio jack). The other strengths lie in the excellent performance, in wired and wireless charging at 30W, in the exceptional screen, in the photographic sector that does not disappoint expectations and in the software department.

Instead, the autonomy is not exactly at the top and the internal memory is not expandable. OnePlus 8 Pro recently won the “Best smartphone” award at the 2020 EISA Awards.

OPPO Find X2 Pro

If you are among the users who do not really want to compromise, OPPO Find X2 Pro could be the model for you. We have already discussed on these pages the goodness of the 120 Hz refresh rate screen and the ColorOS 7.1 software customization, but we are talking about a complete 360 ​​degree device. In fact, OPPO Find X2 Pro is able to offer excellent performance, good constructive solidity, a photographic sector that does not disappoint expectations, good autonomy and a complete connectivity sector (USB Type-C 3.1, NFC, 5G, Wi -Fi a / b / g / n / ac / ax and Bluetooth 5.1).

The smartphone did not completely convince us at the video level and due to the lack of Dual SIM (not even via eSIM), wireless charging and the audio jack. In any case, you can find everything in our review of OPPO Find X2 Pro, a really good device. The price is currently equal to 999 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (12 / 512GB).

The second generation of foldable smartphones

In terms of foldable smartphones, there is an interesting novelty. Samsung has announced Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G. This is an important model, as it almost appears to be a “proof of maturity” for this technology. It will certainly not be the smartphone that will lower prices, given that there are rumors of a cost of 2050 euros, but of the product that will actually bring the foldables into their second generation. It will probably still take a long time for the leaflets to arrive in other price ranges, but we remind you that at the flagship level there are already several devices available in Italy. For all the details of the case, we refer you to our review of Huawei Mate Xs, as well as that of Galaxy Fold. We also briefly tested Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (more details here) and Motorola RAZR (first look here). In short, if you want to deepen the subject, you will find a lot of information on the pages of Everyeye Tech, waiting to get your hands on the aforementioned second generation. By the way, a new leaflet from Motorola will be presented on September 9, 2020.

Market Choice: Samsung Galaxy S20

This month, no Android device above 500 euros appears in the 100 positions of the Bestseller device ranking on Amazon Italy. It is a bit of a sign of the current times, in which Italians do not seem to be particularly willing to spend large sums. In any case, in the absence of “official” data, we have decided to reassign the “Choice of the Market” award to the smartphone that was also awarded it last month: Samsung Galaxy S20, in its 4G version. It is a device that finds its strengths in thegreat 120 Hz display, in the good photographic sector, in the good performance, in the complete connectivity sector (there is no lack of Wi-Fi 6 and USB Type-C 3.1 port) and in the build quality that is what people expect from a Samsung flagship. Too bad for an autonomy not the best and for some smudging at the level of biometric sensors. Following the arrival of the Note 20 range, Samsung Galaxy S20 4G is dropping more and more in price. At the time of writing, it came to cost 639 euros on Amazon through resellers (8 / 128GB).

Upcoming Arrivals and Announcements: ASUS ZenFone 7 to Google Pixel 5

As mentioned at the beginning, following these weeks of relative “peace of mind”, the manufacturers of high-end Android smartphones are ready to get back on track. It won’t even be necessary to wait until September 2020, as ASUS has already announced that the presentation of ZenFone 7 will take place on 26 August 2020. In short, there are a few days left to find out more about the next flagship device of the Taiwanese company. There are rumors of competitive prices, just over 500 euros. We’ll see.

For the rest, the range of smartphones now seems to be closer and closer Google Pixel 5. The phone has recently shown up in some renders and it seems that the launch could take place in the month of October 2020. There is also waiting for the devices of the Mate 40 family, which should arrive in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the leaks on Huawei’s smartphones do not stop. For the sake of completeness, Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra was also recently announced, but for the moment there is no launch in Europe. We also remind you that it has been rumored about Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for some time.

Also worth mentioning is the upcoming arrival, on 1 September 2020, of ZTE Axon 20 5G, the first smartphone with a camera below the display. Finally, Black Shark 3S was unveiled in China. It is not clear what the price will be, but some rumors say that it could exceed 500 euros. Generally speaking, it seems that September / October 2020 will be “hot” months for the world of mobile devices. Stay tuned to these pages, we will surely see some good ones.