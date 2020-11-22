The best top-of-the-range Android smartphones in November 2020

We are approaching the end of this atypical 2020 and the smartphone market is starting to take a “break”. So to speak, given that in the next few weeks the same announcements will arrive (see the low cost POCO M3), but most of the reveal have been made, waiting for any surprises due to the probable announcement of Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 in early December . In any case, the last few weeks have seen the arrival of some interesting devices, such as LG Wing, as well as the announcement of the intriguer OPPO X 2021 extensible concept phone. In short, also this month the models to be analyzed in the ranking of best top-of-the-range Android smartphones certainly not lacking. We remind you that the prices taken into consideration are those of Amazon Italy and the official websites of the producers.

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T is a solid smartphone that essentially improves the predecessor in all respects, among other things by lowering the price, since the smartphone can be taken home by spending 569 euros on Amazon Italy (8 / 128GB). We remind you that a 12 / 256GB model is also on sale, which is what we got to try in our OnePlus 8T review. In this case, the price rises to 699 euros. In any case, the main strengths of the Chinese company’s proposal are to be found in the excellent screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, in the good photographic department, in the build quality that does not disappoint expectations, in the connectivity department which includes 5G, NFC and USB Type-C 3.1, in the software compartment that includes an AOD functionality and fast charging at 65W. The aspects that instead made us turn up our noses a bit are the non-expandable memory and the absence of audio jack, wireless charging and waterproofing. For the rest, some might not like the presence of a processor identical to OnePlus 8.

ASUS ZenFone 7 Pro

Sometimes a single peculiar feature can make the difference in a market with a wide offer like the smartphone one. If you think so, ASUS ZenFone 7 Pro is yours Flip Camera could do for you. It is certainly a unique device of its kind, which among other things has important strengths such as good autonomy, good performance and light software. If you are interested, you can learn more about the product in our review of ASUS ZenFone 7 Pro. The main flaws of the smartphone are the absence of the audio jack for headphones and wireless charging, as well as a weight not exactly of the most content. ASUS ZenFone 7 Pro can be purchased for 699 euros on the official website (8 / 128GB), a price certainly not for everyone, but the smartphone certainly finds its place on the market.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Xiaomi is now a particularly well-established brand in Italy. Its latest proposal in the high-end market is Mi 10T Pro, a smartphone that has convinced practically anyone who has tried it. The cost of the device is equal to 532 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (8 / 128GB). The main qualities of the smartphone are to be found in the excellent construction, in the complete software sector supported by MIUI 12, in the IPS screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz, in the good photographic department and in the autonomy able to convince most users. As for connectivity, we find 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and Bluetooth 5.1. If you’re interested, you can take a deeper look at the smartphone in our Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro review.

During our test we found some flaws: the weight and dimensions are not the most contained, the internal memory cannot be expanded, the audio jack is missing and the wide-angle photos are not the best. Despite this, Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro certainly deserves its place in this ranking.

ASUS ROG Phone 3

Viewed favorably above all by gamers who want to enjoy mobile gaming to the fullest, ASUS ROG Phone 3 this year is also sold in the Strix Edition, which is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor (not Plus), 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory and has an attractive price: 799 euros on the official website.

If you really do not want to compromise, you should know that there is also a 16 / 512GB model on the market that has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC. The price in this case is set at 1099 euros. Between 144Hz refresh rate screen, excellent autonomy, complete connectivity department (including 5G and Wi-Fi 6), good performance and audio sector that does not disappoint, it is certainly an interesting solution.

To learn more about the product, you can refer to our review of ASUS ROG Phone 3. For the rest, we have analyzed the product at 360 degrees on these pages, as you can see in the card relating to the ASUS gaming smartphone.

Best folding top-of-the-range Android smartphones

It has been rumored for some time that the next big revolution in the smartphone industry is folding. We will certainly need to work on prices, but already now there are some very interesting devices on the market. Therefore, you may want to explore Motorola RAZR 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Huawei Mate Xs, Galaxy Fold, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola RAZR. Don’t forget Royole Flexpai 2 too, which sold well in China. If you want to learn more, the recommended contents are our review of the Huawei Mate Xs, as well as the analysis of the Galaxy Fold. For the rest, in the last few weeks some interesting rumors related to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 e have leaked Galaxy Z Flip Lite. In particular, the latter could point to an attractive price.

Market Choice: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

According to Amazon’s Bestseller smartphone ranking, several Italians in recent weeks have decided to buy the 5G version of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. On the other hand, the price of 649.90 euros on Amazon Italy (6 / 128GB) is not bad and the South Korean brand always attracts in our country. This Fan Edition (FE) represents a smartphone that aims to bring the top-of-the-range experience in a lower price range than other solutions, which have now largely exceeded 1000 euros. This variant of the smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, as opposed to the 4G one that uses an Exynos 990. For the rest, Galaxy S20 FE has excellent performance, a good display, a granite autonomy and a photographic department that does not disappoint.

Sure, the plastic backcover and the not-so-quick charger make your nose turn up a bit, but it’s certainly a valid solution. For more information, we recommend that you consult our Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review.

Recent announcements and future: from LG Wing to OPPO X 2021

The news of the last few weeks are essentially two: the arrival of the LG Wing smartphone, which has a rotating screen and costs 1299.90 euros, and the announcement of the OPPO X 2021 concept phone with extendable screen. In short, the market is enriching itself with novelties, which we hope to see in greater detail also over the next year. About 2021, recent rumors describe a “crackling” start with five smartphones with Snapdragon 875 SoC and 100W charging. There are rumors, among others, of OnePlus 9, Samsung Galaxy S21, Nokia 10 PureView and Xiaomi Mi 11: we’ll see.

For the rest, it is worth mentioning other recently released smartphones that may interest you to deepen: Google Pixel 5 (not officially arrived in Italy), Sony Xperia 5 II, Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Lenovo Legion Phone Duel (more information here), Nokia 8.3 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, OPPO Reno 4 Pro, Vivo X51 5G and Microsoft Surface Duo (arrived in the USA).