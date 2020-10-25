We are now close to Halloween (yes, less than a week away) and the Android smartphone market is giving a lot of satisfaction to fans. The last few weeks have seen the arrival of several very interesting devices, from Samsung Galaxy S20 FE to Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, not to mention OnePlus 8T, OPPO Reno4 Pro and Huawei Mate 40 Pro, just to name a few. In short, the models to be analyzed are certainly not lacking: let’s go, therefore, to analyze the best top-of-the-range Android smartphones in October 2020. Before starting, just a clarification: the prices taken into consideration are only those of Amazon Italy and their respective manufacturers.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

From this year the Samsung lineup has been enriched with a new series of smartphones. We refer to the Fan Edition (FE), which sees its first incarnation with the Samsung Galaxy S20. It is a model that seeks to bring the top of the range experience into a lower price range, given that Galaxy S20 FE can be brought home at a cost of 547 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (4G, 6 / 128GB). The 5G version instead costs 769 euros. Pay attention: the 4G version has an Exynos 990 processor, while the 5G one has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The main strengths of the smartphone lie in the excellent performance, in a good display, in a granite autonomy and in a photographic sector in able to meet expectations.

Too bad only for a plastic backcover, which could make someone turn up their noses, for a 4G variant with an Exynos 990 SoC and for a charger that is not exactly the fastest in circulation. For all the details of the case on the device, you can refer to our Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Another very interesting smartphone arrived in the last few weeks is Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. We are talking about a device that represents the spearhead of the latest range of devices launched by the Chinese company. The price is set at 548 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (8 / 128GB). The device gives its best in the excellent build quality, in the complete software department (MIUI 12), in the IPS screen with 144 Hz refresh rate (which convinces despite not being an AMOLED), in the good photographic department and in the autonomy that does not disappoint expectations. The connectivity department is complete: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and Bluetooth 5.1 are in place. For more information, you can check out our Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro review.

The only flaws are the weight and the dimensions not of the most contained, the impossibility of expanding the memory, the absence of the audio jack and some smudging for what concerns the wide-angle photos. In short, the strengths are more important than the weak ones and give life to a very valid device.

ASUS ZenFone 7 Pro

If you are looking for a one-of-a-kind device, ASUS ZenFone 7 Pro may be for you. Indeed, the smartphone has a particularly iconic Flip Camera, as well as excellent performance, good autonomy and light software, as you can read in our review of ASUS ZenFone 7 Pro. The price for Italy is set at 699 euros on the official website (8 / 128GB). In short, the cost has gone up compared to the past, but it could still be an interesting device for a certain type of user, given its strengths. Too bad for the absence of the audio jack for headphones, wireless charging and for a weight not exactly the most contained. Despite this, ASUS ZenFone 7 Pro definitely deserves a mention in this ranking.

ASUS ROG Phone 3

Staying at ASUS, if you are a lover of mobile gaming you can’t help but lay your eyes on ROG Phone 3. This year there is also an interesting Strix Edition, which is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor (not Plus), 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory and costs 799 euros on the official site.

If, on the other hand, you are among those who do not want to compromise, we advise you to take a look at the 16 / 512GB variant with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, which is sold for 1099 euros. The main strengths of the ASUS proposal are the good display with 144 Hz refresh rate, the excellent autonomy, the complete connectivity sector (there is no lack of 5G and Wi-Fi 6), the good performance and the audio sector capable of keep you company while listening to video game soundtracks.

If you need more information, you can find them through our review of ASUS ROG Phone 3. Furthermore, on these pages you can also find several insights related to the product, by consulting the card linked to the ASUS gaming smartphone.

As for the main flaws of the product, we find a price not exactly for all budgets, a weight not of the smallest and the usual question of “overkill” specifications, but those who buy a gaming smartphone know what they want.

Best folding top-of-the-range Android smartphones

Foldable smartphones have been a reality in Italy for some time now, even if for the moment they remain confined to a price range not exactly suitable for everyone. In any case, it is worthwhile to quickly mention the models available in Italy, so that you can learn more about them in case you are interested. Motorola RAZR 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Huawei Mate Xs, Galaxy Fold, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola RAZR have arrived in our country. The market is more alive than ever and in fact in the last few weeks there have been several interesting announcements. Royole Flexpai 2 should also be mentioned, which sold well in China. For the rest, if you want to deepen these devices, you can find various interesting contents here on the Everyeye Tech pages, from the review of Huawei Mate Xs to that of Galaxy Fold.

Market Choice: OnePlus 8T

According to the ranking of Bestseller devices on Amazon Italy, the best-selling Android smartphone over the 500 euros in the last period is OnePlus 8T. On the other hand, the Chinese company has done a great job, bringing to the market a smartphone that improves OnePlus 8 from virtually all points of view and lowers the price, since the device can be purchased for 599 euros on Amazon Italy (8 / 128GB). There is also a 12 / 256GB variant, or the one we tried, which is sold for 690 euros. As you can read in our OnePlus 8T review, the smartphone gives its best in the excellent display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, in the convincing photographic sector, in the good build quality, in the connectivity sector which also includes 5G, NFC and USB Type -C 3.1, in fast charging at 65W and in the complete software department (now also with Always On Display). Too bad only for the inability to expand the memory, for the processor identical to OnePlus 8 and for the absence of audio jack, waterproofing and wireless charging. In any case, the OnePlus 8T is truly a great device.

Recent Announcements: From Huawei Mate 40 Pro to Vivo X51 5G

As mentioned at the beginning, the last few weeks have seen the announcement of several smartphones that fall into the top-of-the-range category (price above 500 euros). To give you a complete picture of what is available on the market, let’s make a mention of all those devices announced in the last period. Among these is the Pixel 5 range, which unfortunately will not arrive in Italy on an official level, but which some enthusiasts are already importing from stores in other countries. For the rest, it is worth mentioning the announcement of the Sony Xperia 5 II models, Huawei Mate 40 Pro (more information here) and Legion Phone Duel. Nokia 8.3 5G is also expected to arrive soon.

As for the devices that we have already had the opportunity to try, we advise you to consult our review of Samsung Galaxy Note 20, as well as that of OPPO Reno4 Pro and that of Vivo X51 5G. In particular, the latter has a peculiar feature: the presence of an integrated gimbal. It is also about one of the company’s first smartphones to arrive in Europe, since Vivo has just landed in Italy. Finally, it should be mentioned the arrival in the USA of the Microsoft Surface Duo dual screen smartphone, which however has not particularly convinced the critics.