The best top-of-the-range Android smartphones in September 2020

September 2020 is now going away and in the last few weeks we are seeing countless announcements in the Android smartphone field. They recently arrived important announcements like those of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Sony Xperia 5 II, as well as that of ASUS ZenFone 7. Furthermore, the hype is skyrocketing due to the upcoming presentations of devices such as Xiaomi Mi 10T, Huawei Mate 40, OPPO Reno4 and OnePlus 8T. In short, the period is particularly “animated” and it is therefore “worthwhile” to analyze all the products involved. We remind you that, as always, the prices taken into consideration are only those offered by Amazon Italy or by the official websites of the respective manufacturers.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Last August featured the Galaxy Note 20 smartphone range. This year’s Unpacked event was particularly talked about, attracting public attention weeks before the presentation. The spearhead of the family of devices is definitely Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, a smartphone intended for those who really don’t want to compromise. This smartphone convinced us mainly because of its exceptional photographic sector and for its use of the nib as well as for its good performance. You can find more information in our Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review. Too bad only for some flaws on the thermal management side and above all autonomy: we would have expected more. Despite this, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra certainly deserves a place in this ranking. The price is set at 1099 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (12 / 256GB, 5G).

ASUS ZenFone 7 Pro

One of the main novelties of the last few weeks is ASUS ZenFone 7 Pro, the Taiwanese company’s flagship device. The price for our country is set at 699 euros on the official website (8 / 128GB). This is a smartphone that seems to be particularly calibrated to the needs of users with regard to this price range. Its Flip Camera is certainly unique in the market, but to its support there are also excellent performances, good autonomy and a “light” software. You can learn more about the product through our review of ASUS ZenFone 7 Pro.

Of course, the price has gone up compared to the past and there are some flaws such as the absence of the audio jack for headphones and wireless charging, as well as a weight not exactly the most contained. However, ASUS ZenFone 7 Pro certainly deserves to be counted among the best smartphones in this range.

OnePlus 8 Pro

While waiting for OnePlus 8T, which we will discuss later, we certainly must not forget the OnePlus 8 smartphone family. The Chinese company has clearly focused a lot on the Pro model, a convincing device in many respects. The price is set at 919 euros on the official website (8 / 128GB). Among the most interesting innovations, we find the IP68 certification. There is also a great display with 120 Hz refresh rate, a complete connectivity compartment (5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and USB Type-C 3.1 are in their place, only the audio jack absent), a wired and wireless charging at 30W, excellent performance, a convincing screen, a compartment photography will satisfy many users and good software.

However, OnePlus 8 Pro is not perfect: autonomy is not exactly at the top and the internal memory is not expandable. For completeness of information, you should know that the smartphone has recently won the “Best smartphone” award at the EISA Awards 2020.

ASUS ROG Phone 3

If you are among those who often play with the smartphone, surely the “king” of this type of product is ASUS ROG Phone 3. Among other things, the Taiwanese company has also decided to sell a Strix Edition, which has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor (not to be confused with the Plus variant), 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory, but it is sold at a price of 799 euros on the official website.

If you want to aim higher, you might want to take a look at the 16 / 512GB variant with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, which however costs 1099 euros. The smartphone gives its best in the good display with 144 Hz refresh rate, excellent autonomy, a complete connectivity sector (there are also 5G and Wi-Fi 6), good performance and an audio sector capable of enhancing the soundtracks of video games.

If you want to learn more about this model, we advise you to consult our review of ASUS ROG Phone 3. Furthermore, we have published several insights related to the product, in order to show it to you in 360 degrees. To learn more, you can consult the card linked to the ASUS gaming smartphone.

As you can imagine, not everything is perfect: the weight is not exactly the lowest and the price is not exactly for all budgets. There is also the classic “overkill” question, but those who buy gaming smartphones generally know what they want. In any case, ROG Phone 3 is an interesting device and able to open up new paths (just think of Google Stadia).

The refresh of folding smartphones, from Motorola to Samsung

The world of folding smartphones is more alive than ever and in fact, in the last few weeks, several interesting announcements have arrived. The latest in chronological order is Royole FlexPai 2, which has been selling very well in China. Here, however, they have definitely attracted more hype i newcomers to Motorola and Samsung. The first brand announced Motorola RAZR 5G, which in Italy is sold for 1599.99 euros. As for Samsung, the South Korean company has pulled the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G out of the hat. The price in this case is set at 2049 euros. For the rest, we remind you that several other devices of this type have already arrived on the market. If you are interested in foldables, you can find a little bit of everything you are looking for on the pages of Everyeye Tech, from the review of Huawei Mate Xs to that of Galaxy Fold. You may also be interested in learning more about Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (more information here) and Motorola RAZR (here the first look). In short, the folding smartphone market is becoming increasingly fierce. It will probably take a while longer for it to “launch” in our country, but certainly interesting steps are being taken.

Market Choice: Samsung Galaxy S20

It is no mystery that fewer and fewer Italians are willing to spend over 500 euros to take home an Android smartphone and the ranking of Bestseller devices on Amazon Italy seems to testify, given that for several weeks now no device of this type has appeared in the its 100 positions. In any case, in the absence of “official” data, the “Choice of the market” award can only go to the latest smartphone that had won it, namely Samsung Galaxy S20, in its 4G variant. The device gives its best in the excellent 120 Hz display, in the good photographic sector, in the performances that do not disappoint expectations, in the complete connectivity sector (also present Wi-Fi 6 and USB Type-C 3.1 port) and in the build quality that lives up to the Samsung name. Unfortunately, there are some flaws, such as autonomy not quite at the top and some flaws on the biometric sensors side. In any case, also thanks to the latest announcements, the price of the smartphone is falling more and more. Currently it is found at 658 euros on Amazon through resellers (8 / 128GB), but online the price also drops below 600 euros.

Upcoming arrivals and announcements: from Xiaomi Mi 10T to Google Pixel 5

After giving you some ideas on which Android flagships to buy, it’s time to look at the announcements, or the smartphones already revealed that the critics have not yet had the opportunity to test properly, and to the next arrivals. Starting from the devices already announced, the presentation of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which in Italy has a price equal to 669 euros. In addition, the announcement of Sony Xperia 5 II recently arrived, sold for 899 euros. Finally, the presentation of Nokia 8.3 5G was not lacking. You can obviously learn more about all these devices through the appropriate articles that you find on the Everyeye Tech pages.

Moving on to what will arrive over the next few weeks, the presentation of the Xiaomi Mi 10T range is expected on 30 September 2020. On the same day, the announcement event of the Google Pixel 5 family will also be held. On October 1, 2020 it will be the turn of the OPPO Reno4 range. For the rest, they are Huawei Mate 40 and OnePlus 8T are also particularly expected. We do not yet know a certain date of the first, while for the second the day to mark on the calendar is that of October 14, 2020. In short, the next few weeks will be particularly interesting for the world of Android smartphones. Stay tuned to our pages.