The best top-of-the-range Android smartphones of 2020, Everyeye Awards

A few days before Christmas, the time has come for the Everyeye Awards to decree the best top-of-the-range Android smartphones of 2020. Despite the rather atypical year, over the last twelve months some very interesting products have arrived on the market for fans of the world of mobile devices. Among excellent confirmations and surprises that not everyone expected, 2020 has given rise to high-caliber flagships, not to mention the improvements related to the world of folding. Before starting with our selections, we remind you that the prices taken into consideration are those of Amazon Italy and the official websites of the producers.

The smartphone that doesn’t compromise: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is the smartphone that has once again demonstrated the value of the South Korean brand when it comes to making a device that does not compromise. Announced in August 2020, the smartphone turned out to be solid in many ways. It has practically everything, from the exceptional photographic sector to the possibility to use the S Pen, passing through the good performance and the excellent display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. If you want to learn more about the model, you can do it through our review of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Of course, not everything is perfect: we would have expected more in terms of thermal management and above all autonomy. Despite this, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G does not actually compromise, since many manage to complete the classic working day. The price is set at 999 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (12 / 256GB, 5G). The quality / price ratio is everything.

The surprise smartphone of the year: OPPO Find X2 Pro

Not everyone expected it, but 2020 was certainly the year of OPPO’s consecration in the high-end market. The reason is to be found in Find X2 Pro, a smartphone that has essentially convinced anyone who has tried it. The steps forward made in the last twelve months by the Chinese company are many, from the exceptional screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz to ColorOS 7.1, software customization that also winks at our local public. OPPO Find X2 Pro is a device solid from many points of view, from performance to build quality, passing through the good photographic sector, for the autonomy that does not disappoint expectations and for the connectivity department complete with USB Type-C 3.1, NFC, 5G, Wi-Fi a / b / g / n / ac / ax and Bluetooth 5.1. To learn more about the subject, you can refer to our review of OPPO Find X2 Pro.

Too bad only for some smears on the video side, for the absence of the Dual SIM (not even eSIM) and wireless charging. Of course, OPPO still has some way to go to get the appeal of the most famous brands in the eyes of the public, but fans this year have certainly noticed the quality of the Chinese company’s proposal. OPPO Find X2 Pro can be purchased for 999 euros on Amazon Italy (12 / 512GB).

The smartphone for gamers: ASUS ROG Phone 3

ASUS ROG Phone 3 has not simply confirmed itself as the best gaming smartphone, but has also expanded the choices for users. Indeed, in 2020 the Taiwanese company has also decided to launch a Strix Edition, which under the body has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor (not Plus), 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory. The price is very interesting for a flagship of this type: 799 euros on the official website.

However, the most demanding gamers prefer the 16 / 512GB model, which has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC and costs 1099 euros. In any case, ROG Phone 3 is a smartphone that gives its best thanks to the excellent display with 144 Hz refresh rate, good autonomy, the connectivity sector which also includes 5G and Wi-Fi 6, high performance and audio compartment that accompanies the game phases as it should.

If you are looking for information on the product, we recommend that you take a look at our review of ASUS ROG Phone 3. Furthermore, since it is gaming, we have decided to tell you about the product at 360 degrees on these pages, as you can see in the relative tab to the ASUS gaming smartphone.

Of course, there is the usual question of the slightly “overkill” specifications and the weight not exactly the most contained, but if you are looking for a top-of-the-range smartphone for gaming you know where to look.

The atypical top-of-the-range smartphone: Sony Xperia 5 II

Perhaps the most underrated of the smartphones in this ranking, Sony Xperia 5 II is actually a top of the range particularly intriguing for those looking for something different from the usual. It is in fact a device that has several peculiar characteristics, from the physical shutter button up to Direct support for PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 controller. To learn more about this model, you can refer to our Sony Xperia 5 II review.

The smartphone finds its greatest strengths in the exceptional display with 120 Hz network refresh, in good handling and high build quality. There is also a complete connectivity sector, which also includes 5G and Wi-Fi 6. The photographic sector is good, even if there is a Camera application that is not exactly the most comfortable and you have to use other apps to take advantage of the lenses as it should . For the rest, the front camera and autonomy are not exactly at the top. Despite this, Sony Xperia 5 II is one of the most interesting flagships of 2020, even in the face of its price of 899 euros via the official website (8 / 128GB).

Best quality / price ratio: Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The award for the best quality / price ratio was very close this year. Indeed, also given the situation out there, in 2020 we have witnessed several major price drops, which led to some flagships being sold at a very intriguing cost. This is the case of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, now well known by fans also because of the “last discount battles” we have witnessed over the last few months. Starting from Xiaomi’s solution, Mi 10T Pro, a smartphone that has convinced practically anyone who has tried it, is currently sold at a price of 485 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (8 / 128GB). Yes, you got it right: a device with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor under 500 euros. For all the details of the case on the smartphone, you can refer to our Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro review.

As for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, the smartphone, which arrived in the second half of 2020, can be brought home at a price of 659 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (6 / 128GB). Listen up, the 5G variant of the device mounts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. For more information, we recommend that you consult our Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review.

Best foldable Android smartphone of 2020: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Although it has yet to “take off”, the market for folding smartphones has been a reality for some time now also in Italy. The solutions that have arrived in recent months are certainly more mature than seen in the past. We decided to give the best foldable award to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip mainly for two reasons: it is a smartphone with a lower price than many others, as it was launched at 1520 euros (now costs 899.90 euros via resellers on Amazon Italy), as well as a product that it brought to market a different concept of folding smartphone. The hinge that folds vertically allows you to position the device in a different way and allows you to make the use of the device more comfortable, while the presence of an external display allows you to quickly monitor basic information. For more info, you can refer to our contact with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Market Choice: Samsung Galaxy S20 +

The Samsung Galaxy S20 range stood out in the high end of the market. In fact, the basic variant of the top of the 2020 range of the South Korean company remained at the top of the Bestseller ranking of Amazon Italy in the months of July, August and September. The Plus variant occupied this paragraph of our monthly articles in May and June. We therefore decided to award the “Market Choice” award to Samsung Galaxy S20 + due to its overall performance. According to the data released by Strategy Analytics, this variant is part of it among the best-selling smartphones in Q1 2020. Count that this year the choice was very difficult due to the pandemic and the fact that the best-selling Android devices are those of the medium / low range (Samsung Galaxy A51 has recorded excellent results).

As for the smartphone, Samsung Galaxy S20 + finds its greatest strengths in the excellent constructive solidity, in the good photographic sector, in the software department, in the display that does not disappoint expectations and in the connectivity sector that includes 4G LTE, NFC, USB Type-C 3.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax and Bluetooth 5.0. Too bad only for an autonomy that is not exactly the best, as well as for some burrs in terms of release sensors. Samsung Galaxy S20 + is currently sold starting from 799 euros through the official website (8 / 128GB).

Other interesting releases and future of the market

As mentioned at the beginning, this year we saw the arrival on the market of several interesting smartphones as far as the high-end is concerned. We barely kept out several of these devices, but the places on the leaderboard were limited and therefore choices had to be made. In any case, to “honor” these smartphones that have still stood out from different points of view, we have decided to quickly mention them in closing. We mainly refer to OnePlus 8T, Motorola RAZR 5G, LG Wing, RedMagic 5G, Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Lenovo Legion Phone Duel, ASUS ZenFone 7 Pro, OPPO Reno 4 Pro and vivo X51 5G.

For the rest, interesting news awaits us in the near future. The recent announcement of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor is about to bring several novelties to the market, starting with the promise of four years of updates. There is also the hope that 2021 will be a good year for folding smartphones and atypical solutions such as the extensible device shown by OPPO. In short, it will be very interesting to see where the producers are headed. In reality we won’t have to wait long. Xiaomi Mi 11 could already be presented at the end of December 2020, while the Samsung Galaxy S21 range, which apparently will support the S Pen, should arrive in January 2021. There is a lot of expectation also with regard to OnePlus 9 5G. It seems that soon we will see some good ones.