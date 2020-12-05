The best tricks to save mobile data

Mobile data on a cell phone is essential for browsing the internet, interacting on social media, applications, games, and more. However, we need more and more megabytes to chat on WhatsApp, check email, browse Instagram, etc. So we resort to hiring extra Internet plans to meet the need.

If you want to know tricks to save mobile data and make it last much longer, here are the best tips. The best thing is that you will save money by not hiring extra packages or recharging your cell phone.



Activate Data Saver

To use less mobile data on a limited data plan, you can turn on Data Saver. This mode allows most apps and services to obtain data in the background over Wi-Fi only. However, active apps and services may use mobile data.

How to enable or disable the Data Saver feature

Open your phone’s Settings app. Press Internet and networks and then Data saver. Activate or deactivate the Data Saver function.

On the status bar, when the Data Saver feature is on, you will see the Data Saver icon Data Saver.

You’ll also see a notification at the top of the phone’s Settings app.

Prevent apps from being interrupted when there is no Wi-Fi connection

Some apps and services won’t work as expected unless you leave them running in the background, even when you’re not using them. To allow applications to run in the background with mobile data, you can specifically enable the “Unrestricted data” option.

Open your phone’s Settings app. Tap Internet & networks And then Data saver And then Unrestricted data. Activate the app or service you want to use with mobile data even with Data Saver activated.

Activate the 3G network

Although it is true that the 4G network has several benefits such as using some extra tools and services, if you activate the 3G network you can save data.

Connect to Wifi

If in the place where you are there is a Wi-Fi network that you can connect to and that is secure, take the opportunity to do so, this way you will not be using your data. Currently, it is very common for public places to have a network to which you can connect for free.

Limit background usage

Activating this function in your applications will allow you to save data since without you realizing it they are usually consuming it.

Browse with Opera Mini

This browser allows you to save by compressing videos and images, which could consume less data, this is a good way to save and optimize the use of them. You can download it for free in the applications section.