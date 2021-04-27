The best YouTube channels if you are going to get a tattoo

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

If you are thinking of getting a tattoo, it will be good for you to use one of the best apps to design tattoos and thus create your own or seek inspiration to tell your tattoo artist what you want to engrave on your skin. But also, especially if it is the first time that you are going to do one, you will need to inform yourself well about the different techniques and processes, the styles that exist and know what will happen on certain occasions, such as if you gain weight or if you later want to erase it because you regret it .

On YouTube you will find tattoo youtubers who offer tutorials and advice if you are going to get a tattoo

In this sense, there are many specialized web pages and forums, where you will find a lot of information for before, after and during the process of getting a tattoo. You can also find out on the YouTube channels that we recommend today, where specialized youtubers, in many cases tattooists or lovers of this art, will explain everything you need and will keep you up to date:

-Rene ZZ: It is one of the most popular tattoo youtubers in the Spanish language, with more than 464,000 subscribers on its channel, where you will find both news and reports, as well as tips and tricks to get more out of your tatoos.

-InkBroTV. A very professional channel with many tutorials that are sure to interest ink and tattoo lovers. He has more than 382,000 subscribers.

-Poliker. In his channel you will find videos with what you should do before getting a tattoo … but also with what you should not do, and that is even more interesting, to learn and not make mistakes that others have already made.

-Rebes Tattooist. Another channel where you will find tutorials and explanatory videos on how tattoos are made and some specific designs that will surely catch your attention.

-Playz Inks. The thematic YouTube channel for young people of Radio Televisión Española has a specific list called “Tintas”, in which popular characters explain the tattoos they have, how they got them, why … and much more

-Short Health. Not only is this channel talking about tattoos, but all its videos have a medical perspective, which is very good when it comes to staying calm about that new tattoo you want to get. It has many contents about tattoos that will surely interest you, like this:

.